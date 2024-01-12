“Uriah Faber Got PTSD”: 5′7″ UFC Icon Meeting NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns Prompts Hilarious Reactions From Fans

Most fans would consider Jose Aldo as one of the most respected UFC champions. Brutal leg kicks used to form a major part of his game with which he devastated his rivals. Fans couldn’t help putting up a reminder of the Brazilian’s vicious leg kicks after a recent incident. Lately, the 5’7″ former UFC champ paid a visit to the noted NBA star, Karl-Anthony Towns. The difference between the heights of the two noted sports persons was startling. But it reminded fans that Towns’ height won’t be of any advantage to him if he picks a fight against Aldo.

Like a lot of other NBA stars, Towns also stands at a staggering 6 feet and 11 inches tall. But going into a fight with Aldo will effectively mean that he won’t be left with the power to stand after a few minutes. The noted MMA-coverage house, ‘Bloody Elbow’, put out the video of the meeting between Towns and Aldo on their ‘X’ account. Their caption read:

“José Aldo met NBA player, Karl Towns”

But several fans speculated what a fight between these two would look like. A couple of them also expressed how Aldo’s leg kicks could damage Towns severely. One of them even mentioned that Towns could end up like the known former UFC fighter, Urijah Faber, who got his legs battered by Aldo during a fight.

His comment read, “Take Aldo 30 seconds to kick his legs off. Uriah Faber got ptsd.”

Another fan also talked about Aldo’s leg kicks. He wrote, “Aldo by leg kicks”

One more fan commented, “The size difference makes this video look distorted”

Another follower had a wholesome comment. He penned, “Love to see big time athletes giving genuine respect to a great fighter that is greatly under appreciated”

The Brazilian UFC champion has fought across several promotions apart from the UFC. Still, a lot of fans might wonder what was so special about his matchup with Urijah Faber that had one of his followers pulling up his name while talking about Aldo’s leg kicks.

Urijah Faber couldn’t walk to his corner after the third round of his UFC fight against Jose Aldo

Most fans may know that Faber is also a household name in the sport. But he will find the night of 24 April 2010 pretty hard to forget. Faber faced the former UFC featherweight champ, Aldo, in a title bout on that night. But it turned out to be a thoroughly painful fight for him. Aldo’s destroying leg kicks took a severe toll on Faber’s left leg. They even had one of his teammates carrying him to his corner after the third round.

Faber, who is a seasoned fighter, had to be carried by his teammate after battling Aldo’s leg kicks for 15 mins. Hence, it’s quite apparent that Aldo can easily chop down Towns’ legs, leaving him pretty much ineffective in a fight. However, the “30 secs” timeline mentioned by the fan was probably a hilarious exaggeration of Aldo’s kicking capabilities.