Title- Conor McGregor Twitter Rival Called Out by 260lbs Champion Francis Ngannou in Hilarious Meme

Francis Ngannou is yet to be seen in the UFC since his title defense, but he might have an opponent in the bitter foe of Conor McGregor!

Francis Ngannou was last sighted at UFC 270, in late January, earlier this year. Ngannou defended his throne against former interim UFC heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane.

The ‘predator’ has now set his sights on his next opponent, with an uncanny callout on Twitter. Mind you, the individual in question here is in no way, shape, or form, equivalent to the proportion of the heavyweight champion of the world.

Taking to Twitter, Ngannou posted an amusing photo of social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov and himself, standing against each other in the center of the octagon.

The 36-year-old tweeted, stating-

“I think I have my next title defense”

To which Magomedov has responded with an answer of his own.

Francis Ngannou’s current UFC status!

The UFC is currently left in a paradigm. Since the promotion placed all their eggs in one basket, banking on Ciryl Gane, to dethrone Ngannou, they were left confounded and stupefied.

However, since his title defense, the ‘Predator’ has had to undergo surgery and is currently rehabilitating. Although a return seems likely, the Heavyweight king will want to be compensated appropriately.

Defending UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is leaving the UFC after the company refused to increase fighters’ pay. Ngannou told The Daily Show that fighters deserve enough money to cover the treatment for their injuries. pic.twitter.com/aMzGWjy4HN — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 6, 2022

As such, Ngannou is holding out on favorable terms, which will allow him to enter the landscape of boxing. A move he has been advocating for, since last year, in a quest to face boxing icon, Tyson Fury, in a remarkable crossover bout.

Conor McGregor’s rivalry with Hasbulla Magomedov!

Conor McGregor is capable of initiating dissensions with anyone, irrespective of weight class, gender, or Nationality. The Irishman has made a living off of it.

His recent feud with Hasbulla Magomedov, however, takes the cake. This is due to the fact that the 19-year-old is neither a fighter nor related to any field Conor McGregor is active in.

I love how Conor McGregor’s new gimmick is just wanting to randomly beat the shit out of Hasbulla pic.twitter.com/wCVZLkJLAK — 231 Lb Crute🇦🇺🤝🇺🇦 (@Bendaman2001) September 28, 2022

It makes for hysterical content though, make no mistake. As it stands, the rivalry will continue, no doubt about it.

