Tom Aspinall Reveals ‘Pretty Simple Way’ Stipe Miocic Can Beat Jon Jones at UFC 309

Allan Binoy
Published

Tom Aspinall (red gloves) fights Marcin Tybura (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena.

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Tom Aspinall (red gloves) fights Marcin Tybura (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

As Stipe Miocic takes on Jon Jones for the UFC undisputed heavyweight title, the general consensus has him the betting underdog. It is widely expected that Jones will walk past the 43-year-old fireman with no real threat to his crown. However, interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has a ‘pretty simple way’ that Miocic can use to use to defeat ‘Bones‘.

Aspinall has been wanting the undisputed title fight for quite some time now. He won the interim title in Jones’ absence and has since defended it once as well. Technically this ought to make him the undisputed champion, but Uncle Dana’s love for Jones seems to have become quite a bit of a hassle for the Brit.

Regardless, he’s been thinking about fighting Jones for ages now and since he’s also the backup fighter to Miocic and Jones at UFC 309, Aspinall has been strategizing.

For the Brit, the most ideal outcome of this fight would be Jones dominating Miocic, and coming out of the fight with no major injuries so he can fight him next. However, there is a distinct possibility that the former champion will pull off the upset.

And it’s a fairly simple equation, as far as Aspinall is concerned. Almost like Arya Stark’s ‘stick them with the pointy end’ kind of solution!

“The answer is pretty simple. Punch him in the face really hard. That’s the way he’s going to win. Stipe has got a lot of knockouts on his record.”

Aspinall believes that Miocic’s power could make a big difference in this fight. Besides, Miocic is a tried and tested customer at heavyweight, whereas for Jones, this will be just his second fight in the weight class.

Now, while all the attention will be on the returning Jon Jones and the cameras will be rolling for the benefit of his greatness, Aspinall plans on stirring something diabolical on November 16.

Aspinall wants to cause chaos at UFC 309

Aspinall will do everything in his power to ensure Jones knows he is waiting for him. So despite Jones repeatedly ignoring him, the Brit wants to essentially get in his face and make their fight almost inevitable.

“Turn up, do some media, cause a few scenes here and there, and try and make the winner stick around and fight me hopefully. Just see what happens really.”

Aspinall will also be hoping that one of the fighters, preferably Miocic is not able to make it to the fight. So he can jump in and take Jones on for the title. However, as UFC veteran Daniel Cormier had asserted, there’s no chance any of these two fighters will take on Aspinall on such a short notice.

