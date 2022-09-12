UFC

Hasbulla Aka ‘Mini Khabib’ Inks a Multi-Year Contract With Dana White’s $9 Billion Worth UFC Will Earn What ‘Many Fighters Do Not Get’

Hasbulla UFC Contract
Anujit Vijayakumar

Previous Article
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner, whose public breakup caused a stir, reignite love as they watch 2022 US Open Championship
Next Article
Standby player meaning in cricket: What is standby player in cricket?