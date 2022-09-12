Hasbulla Aka ‘Mini Khabib’ Inks a Multi-Year Contract With Dana White’s $9 Billion Worth UFC Will Earn What ‘Many Fighters Do Not Get’

Hasbulla Magomedov has taken over the internet since his rise to celebratory status. The “Mini Khabib” is now set to take over the UFC!

What started as an ascent to being a mere internet sensation, has led to the man with ‘Dwarfism’ taking over the world.

Since the emergence of the video that led to Magomedov going viral, he has been involved in various activities that have earned him global stardom. Due to his Russian roots, fans of the star, have likened him to MMA great, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In addition, his goofy and flaky persona has enabled him to make friends within the UFC, but more importantly ‘rivals’ as well. A notorious character, Hasbulla has had some friendly banter with multiple fighters.

The star is now set to take over the UFC, in what is essentially a lucrative deal, in light of a feud with Conor McGregor!

He has essentially, established his name within the reigns of the octagon. As per reports, Hasbulla has signed a five-year deal with the UFC. The capacity in which he has done so is set to be from a promoting point of view.

According to MMA reporter, Igor Lazarin, the contract involves no octagon appearances, but just primarily media work.

““This is a blast from the face! Hasbulla signed a five year contract with UFC! So far in the plan – attending tournaments, media activity.”

To top it off, the deal is said to be a lucrative contract, one that will see the social media star, earn more than certain fighters. This could definitely ignite some fiery debates and more importantly unrest amongst the fighters.

The UFC is a profit-making gold mine, with its sole purpose to generate revenue, whilst holding on to it. With Conor Mcgregor the cash cow of the promotion.

With Hasbulla now signed, his rivalry with the ‘Notorious’ one could prove to be beneficial, and as of late has the world talking anyway.

If these reports are said to be true, then Hasbulla will have to work his way around the art of trash talking, which is an essential tool for promotion in this line of business.

Although, it’s conclusive that the Russian will not have a problem with that if his past activity is any indication.

