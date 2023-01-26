Joe Rogan Backed by Sneako, Marlon Vera, Chad Mendes, & Others, as He Challenges Recent Reports on Eggs

World-renowned UFC commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan has always been vocal about his opinions. He never shies away from speaking on sensitive topics. He makes sure to offer his opinion on things related to religion, politics, and science, amongst others, on his podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’.

Sometimes the topics are even too controversial to discuss. Rogan has several times suffered a backlash for discussing them. However, the UFC color commentator is unfazed by it.

Joe Rogan did the same recently as he shared a report by scientists suggesting eggs could potentially cause blood clots after consumption. Interestingly, the UFC commentator was backed by several notable names across the world of social media and fighting.

Joe Rogan is backed by Sneako, Marlon Vera, Mike Perry, and more

According to a recent report released by scientists, eggs could lead to the formation of blood clots after consumption. However, Joe Rogan is not buying into this. He believes it is false. Moreover, he also raised his voice and claimed that scientists are staying silent about the after-effects of vaccines while waging a war on eggs.

He shared the report on his official Instagram with a long caption. One line of the caption read, “This is either some black belt level trolling, or the AI has gone sentient and it’s starting to f**k with us.”

After Joe Rogan shared the post, the UFC commentator was quick to be backed by a lot of people. Popular social media star Sneako, ex-UFC fighter Mike Perry, and even UFC star Marlon Vera amongst many who seemed to have not bought into the hoax that suggests eggs could cause blood clots.

Rogan and his battles with controversy

As mentioned earlier, the UFC commentator isn’t someone who is afraid of speaking what’s in his mind. While this has garnered him a lot of respect from the community, the downside to this has also been faced by him through the years.

In today’s world, more often than not, words are taken out of context in an attempt to “cancel” an individual. Similar has happened with Joe Rogan a number of times.

However, amidst all the controversies he has faced over the years, he has stayed true to who he is, and the “cancel culture” hasn’t been able to stop him as well. This ability of his can be outlined as one of the major reasons for his success in the world of podcasting.

What are your thoughts on the reports? What do you guys think about Rogan’s unfazed personality?