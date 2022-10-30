Jake Paul Calls Out Another UFC Legend for His Next Fight After Triumph Over Anderson Silva

Oct 29, 2022; Glendale, AZ, USA; Jake Paul throws a punch at Anderson Silva during their match at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gould/The Republic

Jake Paul, ever since he entered the world of combat sports, is calling out the elite UFC fighters for a boxing match. Although many believed he wouldn’t fair long enough in the game, the Ohio native has improved 6-0 in his boxing career.

Previously, ‘The Problem Child’ defeated some of the notable fighters in the MMA world and also a former UFC champion. Now the 27-year-old did the same by defeating UFC middleweight legend Anderson Silva in an eight-round boxing match.

However, this isn’t the end of the road for the social media star. Now the undefeated boxer wants another big name from the UFC.

Who did Jake Paul call out after defeating Anderson Silva?

‘The Problem Child’ competed against one of the greatest names in the history of combat sports, Anderson Silva, last week. Although ‘The Spider’ gave a tough one to Paul, the latter knockdown the former UFC fighter in the last round and got a nod from the judges.

After stopping the former UFC middleweight fighter Anderson Silva, Paul had his eyes on Nate Diaz. In the post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul expressed his desire to fight the fan-favorite Nate Diaz.

The Stockton Slugger recently departed from the UFC after a win over Tony Ferguson. Following that, Diaz stated that he will explore more of the combat world outside UFC but didn’t specify his next move.

The former UFC welterweight star was always on Paul’s radar. Now the Ohio native has made it loud and clear that he wants to fight Diaz next. Diaz attended the bout and also had an altercation with Paul’s team backstage.

However, the ex-UFC fighter hasn’t yet answered Paul’s call. Apart from Diaz, ‘The Problem Child’ also called out boxing legend Canelo Alvarez.

Why Paul might be a better option for Diaz after his exit from UFC?

Diaz is one of the prominent names in the world of mixed martial art. Despite never winning a title in the UFC, Diaz has a cult following because of his never backing persona.

Following his exit from UFC, Diaz has hinted at multiple options. However, fighting Paul might turn out a viable one for him, as the Stockton second child will earn one of the biggest paydays in his fighting career.

