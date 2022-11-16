Snubbing Nate Diaz and Jake Paul, Ex-UFC Star Says ‘Dangerous’ Paulo Costa Would Be an ‘Amazing’ Fight for Him

It has become a fashion for UFC fighters to retire from MMA and try their hands at boxing. Many fighters have done the same and one opponent that comes up frequently is YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul.

The Ohio-based professional boxer has competed and won against some of the notable ex-UFC fighters and even former champions. However, for the former UFC welterweight fighter Mike Perry, ‘The Problem Child’ doesn’t seem a big problem.

Mike Perry wants to fight Paulo Costa snubbing Nate Diaz and Jake Paul

Mike Perry departed from the UFC in 2021. Following that, he joined the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Recently in a YouTube video, ‘Platinum’ expressed his interest in entering the boxing scene.

While many would suggest fighting Paul, given the payday involved, Perry wasn’t interested. Neither did he want to fight former UFC star Nate Diaz, who is also looking for a crossover after leaving UFC.

“Paulo Costa would be an amazing fight. I think he’s very dangerous. I like Costa. He’s a very physically looking guy. I think to box him, I would have to use a lot of speed and skill. A lot of technique. I would have to trick him and make him run into some good shots,” Perry said.

In response, Costa reposted the video on his Twitter account and wrote, “This n**ga really wants that smoke. Mike Platinum Black Perry. Wakanda.” However, he later deleted that tweet and posted another one.

Are Paul and Diaz fighting next?

‘The Problem Child’ recently defeated one of the greatest combat sports artists, Anderson Silva, in an eight-round boxing match. After that, he called out boxing great Canelo Alvarez and ex-UFC star Nate Diaz.

Diaz has had a long going feud with the social media star. However, he has said nothing about fighting him yet. But after his departure from UFC, there are a lot of speculations about Diaz’s next move, one of which could be a boxing match.

