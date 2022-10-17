WATCH: Conor McGregor Twitter Rival Trolls Khabib Nurmagomedov After He Scores and Celebrates Like Cristiano Ronaldo in a Football Match

Here is a video of Khabib Nurmagomedov being hilariously teased by Conor McGregor’s Twitter rival after the former Russian lightweight champion scored a penalty and celebrated like Cristiano Ronaldo.

As his teammates train for their battles at UFC 280, which will take place on 22nd October inside Etihad Stadium in Abu Dhabi, ‘The Eagle’ is currently in the United Arab Emirates with his squad.

The former UFC champion from Russia is enjoying himself immensely while training with his teammates and playing a game of football with them. Nurmagomedov prevails in the majority of football games, as can be seen in the YouTube footage posted on the Anatomy of a Fighter channel. However, he was recently accused of cheating by his close friend and internet celebrity Hasbulla Magomedov.

What did Hasbulla Magomedov say to Khabib Nurmagomedov

The fact that ‘The Eagle’ is an avid football enthusiast is well known to fight fans. He frequently mentions how much he enjoys playing football and how much he admires Cristiano Ronaldo. Nurmagomedov was recently seen celebrating like Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring a penalty for his team in pre-fight footage that was uploaded on the Anatomy of a Fighter YouTube channel.

After the match, the former UFC fighter spoke with Hasbulla Magomedov, a fellow countryman who will also be at UFC 280 this week. At that point, the internet celebrity sarcastically accused Nurmagomedov of bribing the referee in front of his colleagues.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ex-UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov Wrestles 3ft 4in Rival of Conor McGregor, Hasbulla Magomedov

Everyone in the group laughed a lot after that. Magomedov’s antics made even ‘The Eagle’ unable to contain his laughter.

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Hasbulla Magomedov

The Russian social media star and former UFC lightweight champion McGregor have never been on good terms. Because of the latter’s rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is a close friend of Magomedov.

Recently, their feud sparked out of nowhere on Twitter, after ‘The Notorious’ took a shot at Magomedov. Following that, there was a continuous back-and-forth between the two.

ALSO READ: “I End Floyd”: Conor McGregor Open for Floyd Mayweather Rematch Amidst $1.5 Billion Contract Rumors and Initial Denial

Even worse, McGregor body-shamed the Internet celebrity. Meanwhile, Magomedov also chastised the UFC fighter with reference to his loss and financial aspects. Now, Magomedov is a part of the company as he has signed a PR deal with them recently. Hence, it will be interesting to see if the two cross paths sometime in the future.

What are your thoughts on the rivalry? What is your reaction to Hasbulla trolling Nurmagomedov?