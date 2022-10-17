WATCH: Ex-UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov Wrestles 3ft 4in Rival of Conor McGregor, Hasbulla Magomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been seen grappling with freshly acquired UFC recruit, Hasbulla Magomedov in chucklesome footage!

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Hasbulla Magomedov’s friendship has blossomed exponentially since the pair first met each other in September of 2021.

The two are now in Abu Dhabi, for a colossal task that awaits them. Nuragomedov’s friend Islam Makhachev, is scheduled to fight for the UFC Lightweight title in less than a week’s time. As such the Russians have arrived in Abu Dhabi to get accustomed to their territory.

Hasbulla Magomedov and the ‘Eagle’ have since linked up, with the pair getting together, following the former Lightweight champion’s football match. Nurmagomedov can be seen toying with Hasbulla, as he wrestles with the 19-year-old.

Hasbulla Magomedov and Khabib Nurmagomedov!

Magomedov and Nurmagomedov first connected, following the 19-year-old’s rise to fame, for his antics, which involved Magomedov punching a man and running away hysterically.

With the social media star garnering all the attention, and his alliance and companionship with the ‘Eagle’ being conspicuous, the 19-year-old has come a long way in the span of one year. However, his allegiance to Nurmagomedov has not wavered.

The two have since become inseparable, with Hasbulla Magomedov attending Islam Makhachev’s fight in Abu Dhabi against Dan Hooker, and the young sensation being hoisted into the air by Nurmagomedov in the aftermath of their dominant victory against Hooker.

Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliviera!

The pair are now expected to be in Islam Makhachev’s corner, for his title shot, against former UFC Lightweight champion, Charles ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira.

The bout will for the very first time, bear witness to two complete gladiators in a stacked lightweight division, in the prime of their careers, going head-to-head with each other.

Charles Oliviera and Islam Makhachev will be an enthralling and exhilarating event! Best not to miss it, as, in one week’s time, a statement will be declared!

