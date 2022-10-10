“$10,000 on F**king Diaz”: Famous Comedian Reveals How He Almost Made Tidy Profit Betting on ‘Underdog’ Nate Diaz at UFC 279

Famous stand-up comedian recently claimed he almost won a lucrative sum of money on Nate Diaz at UFC 279.

The Stockton slugger has been a fan favorite for a long time now. However, before his last UFC fight against former interim champion Tony Ferguson, Diaz was an underdog.

But one of Diaz’s close acquaintances and comedian Shane Gillis had a firm belief in the Stockton slugger. He placed his money on Stockton’s second child, backing him for the victory.

In a recent episode of the Flagrant podcast with Andrew Schulz, Gillis admitted he had his money on Diaz. Unfortunately, even though Diaz won, Gillis couldn’t withdraw the cash due to some bank guidelines.

“In Vegas, I tried to put $10,000 on f**king Diaz. He won and my bank was like, ‘You can’t just take $10,000.’ He was a slight underdog. Probably $11,000,” Gillis.

The comedian continued to discuss his relationship with the former UFC fighter later in the episode. He described how cordial Diaz had been with him. Gillis added the Stockton slugger is one of the best celebrities around his fans.

Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson- A UFC 279 recap

Nate Diaz had a very long wait for his last UFC bout. But when finally he was set up against a young ferocious welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev, many fans weren’t happy about it. However, Diaz took the fight sportingly.

Despite all the build-up, Chimaev vs. Diaz never came to fruition, as the Swede missed weight by a heavy margin just a day before the fight. And after reshuffling the main card. Diaz was matched against Tony Ferguson.

Ferguson vs. Diaz was a viable farewell for the Stockton slugger and fans were happy about it. Also, the fan-favorite delivered what fans expected from him.

Even though Diaz was out of gas in the later rounds, he didn’t fail to entertain the audience with his in-cage antics. Finally, he submitted ‘El Cucuy’ in the fourth round, giving a glimpse of his prime days. And just like that, the fan-favorite who entertained fight fans throughout his career departed from the UFC.

What was your reaction to Diaz’s victory over Ferguson?