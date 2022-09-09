$200M Worth Conor McGregor Bagged 15 Times More Money for His Brutal Loss Than What Leon Edwards Earned for His Iconic Title Win Over Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards shook the world when he knocked the lights out of Kamaru Usman! The real revelation, however, was his payout for the fight!

UFC 278 was a historic event for numerous reasons. Firstly, the pay-per-view laid witness to the return of the ‘King of Rio’, Jose Aldo.

Although the former UFC and WEC featherweight champion was unsuccessful in his quest for glory, it made for spectacular viewing. Perhaps the final calling of one of the greatest athletes our sport has come across.

Secondly, the fight night paid homage to the return of former UFC and Strikeforce Middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold. An out and out warrior, that displayed his grit, heart, and love for the sport. A champion in every right.

Last but not least, the Main Event. An awestruck crowd. A stunning and stupendous finish to an extravagant fight. A fight that brought the attention of the world at the footsteps of a certain Brit.

Leon Edwards, was down three rounds to one, heading into the fifth round. An upset was not on the cards. Lo and behold, the lad from Birmingham would go on to land the perfect kick.

A kick heard around the world. A kick that would end the reign of a dominant champion in Kamaru Usman. A kick, that ultimately led to the gladiator realizing his dream.

Also read: “To get my revenge on him, I cannot wait” – Leon Edwards instructs Jorge Masvidal to “get some wins” For a “massive” grudge battle

In spite of the magnificent finish, it’s a travesty that the 30-year-old made merely pennies in comparison to what former champion, Conor McGregor received!

Granted that the sport of MMA has never seen someone of the aura and persona that McGregor holds, it’s still a shame that Leon Edwards was paid merely $350,000, for his title fight. Emphasis on the title.

In comparison to other athletes, in the other worlds of sports such as Tennis, legendary tennis star, Rafael Nadal, barely made 15% of Conor’s UFC 264 payout. The gulf in salary is staggering.

Nadal, won his 14th French Open’ and record 22nd ‘Grand Slam’. However, in spite of the victory, the Spaniard took him, a mere sum of $2.3 Million. Albeit, a lucrative figure, it’s pale in comparison to his accomplishment.

Compared to the two victors’ share, McGregor in his last contest, took home a whooping $23 Million. Reminder, he lost the bout.

The discrepancy in fighter pay has been a long ongoing concern in the UFC. The fact is, considering that these individuals put their health and life on the line, they deserve to be paid a lot more, than what they are currently compensated.

Also read: Massive backlash being carried as New UFC welterweight Leon Edwards being accused on cheating multiple times against Kamaru Usman