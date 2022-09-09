UFC

$200M Worth Conor McGregor Bagged 15 Times More Money for His Brutal Loss Than What Leon Edwards Earned for His Iconic Title Win Over Kamaru Usman

Conor McGregor
Anujit Vijayakumar

Previous Article
80 Dutch Max Verstappen fans caught building illegal grandstand in Monza ahead of Italian GP
Next Article
Russell Wilson Is Looking To Play Out His $242 Million Contract And Then Some By Spending $1 Million a Year On His Body