After $44B Twitter Acquisition, Elon Musk Asked to Buy $10B Worth UFC With a Bizarre Request by UFC Star

Elon Musk, a South African billionaire, shocked the globe a few months ago when he paid an astounding $44 billion to acquire Twitter, one of the biggest social media networks.

After that, the creator of SpaceX changed several things within the business and issued new regulations. Musk seems unmoved by the criticism he received for his initiatives, and he keeps making jokes about them. Musk received an odd request from former UFC middleweight title contender Paulo Costa on such a tweet.

What did Paulo Costa say to Elon Musk?

‘Eraser’ is infamous for his funny persona among fight fans. His social media account is filled with hilarious tweets that his fans enjoy. Carrying the same personality, Costa asked Musk to buy UFC.

The Brazilian middleweight reposted one of Musk’s tweets and wrote in the caption, “Buy ufc and put ringgits topless.” Further on, Costa posted one more tweet taking a subtle dig at the UFC legend Michael Bisping. In the tweet, he wrote, “Please buy a new eye to bisping and give him a retirement [email protected] host.”

Buy ufc and put ringgits topless — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 27, 2022

Musk is one of the wealthiest men on the planet. Thus, buying even the UFC which is reportedly worth over $1o billion isn’t hard for Tesla CEO. However, the South African billionaire didn’t respond to Costa’s tweet.

When is Paulo Costa fighting next?

After a two-fight skid, the Brazilian mixed martial artist returned to winning ways at UFC 278 by defeating Luke Rockhold. Now he will return to action and face another former champion at UFC 284.

Costa will clash against Robert Whittaker at UFC 278 in Perth, Australia in February 2023. If Costa prevails against the former champion, he will get one step closer to the middleweight title or might get the title shot next as well.

Do you think Costa will defend Whittaker?