After Conor McGregor, Joe Rogan, and Chael Sonnen, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Friend Hasbulla Fires Shot at Liver King

Early in 2022, Brian Johnson, also known as Liver King on Instagram, became well known due to his unusual way of life. The 45-year-old is well renowned for leading an ancestral lifestyle and appears in his videos solely consuming raw meat and organs.

Liver King has adamantly asserted that he developed his physique by living this way. His actions have made him a social media cult figure. On Instagram, The Liver King has more than a million followers. However, some UFC celebrities, including Conor McGregor, Joe Rogan, Hasbulla, and Chael Sonnen, don’t appear to be fans of the social media sensation.

Hasbulla Magomedov dissess Liver King at UFC 280

The Russian social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov recently signed a multiyear PR deal with the leading MMA promotion UFC this year. As a result, Magomedov attended UFC 280, which took place last month in Abu Dhabi.

Hasbulla is no fan of Liver King 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Itlw1DJyqJ — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 1, 2022

During the event, the 20-year-old social media star ran into Liver King. In a video making rounds on the internet, the 45-year-old can be seen posing with the Russian star. While clicking pictures, Liver King said, “I’m The Liver King. Don’t forget that. I’m coming for you.”

Magomedov, on the other hand, didn’t seem impressed by him. He gave a savage response to the 45-year-old. Magomedov said, “I would rather take a picture with a dog.”

However, Hasbulla Magomedov isn’t the only UFC celebrity who took a shot at the Liver King.

What did Conor McGregor, Joe Rogan, and Chael Sonnen say?

Liver King has become a known name in the MMA community since his videos went rival. The veteran UFC color commentator Joe Rogan talked about him on his famous podcast. Rogan in an episode stated that Liver King wasn’t all natural.

Furthermore, when asked about Liver Kings’ physique on Twitter, the UFC legend Chael Sonnen had a similar response. The former middleweight star refused to believe that the 45-year-old has a natural physique.

Similarly, even the former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor slammed the Instagram star, after a fan compared the UFC star to Liver King.

