After Rejecting $100M to Fight Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre Changes Tune on His Combat Return

The globalization of martial arts is accredited to Conor McGregor. However, the superlative figure who has played an integral role in transforming the sport is former UFC Welterweight champion, Georges St-Pierre.

The now-retired St-Pierre has at long last gone back on his statement of merely being a spectator. And his stance on being done with the sport.

With news breaking out that the 41-year-olds obligations to the UFC are all but done, with his contract coming to a close, the Welterweight exemplar has made an intriguing statement, to say the least.

‘Rush’ has indicated that the door might not be completely shut just yet, with regards to a return to the coveted UFC octagon. Having previously refuted claims that he would not compete again for even $100 Million, St-Pierre has backtracked on his word.

“I’m already out of my UFC contract. I’m out. I couldn’t be here today [working with Showtime] if I was under UFC contract.It might piss off the UFC that I’m here, but I did it because, like I said, I have the freedom now to do whatever I want, with whoever I want, whenever I want..You never say never. If it’s for a good cause, it’s well organized, who knows? I could do boxing or grappling.”

Potential Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov showdowns?

For the latter part of the previous decade, there have been long-standing talks for a colossal bout with former lightweight champions Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov!

Although there has never been any real weightage or gravity to these talks. Both McGregor and Nurmagomedov have expressed their desire to combat the former UFC welterweight champion.

However, with that being said, a Khabib Nurmagomedov encounter is unlikely to come to fruition, with the ‘Eagle’ retired from in-ring competition in late 2020.

With Conor McGregor still competing within the realms of the octagon, the prospect of a matchup between the two is a mouth-watering thought. A well-rounded martial artist against a striking virtuoso. Deja Vu perhaps?

‘GSP’ reckons he could defeat them both.

The last showing of Georges St-Pierre

St Pierre was last seen in a UFC cage in November 2017 at the Madison Square Garden for UFC 217. The Canadian made his return after four long and strenuous years.

‘Rush’ returned with the intention of capturing the UFC Middleweight championship from then champ, Michael Bisping. The victory would have etched his name into UFC history as one of the rare fighters to have captured titles in two different weight classes.

And behold, capture the championship he did! Moreover, he did so in stellar fashion with a third-round submission of ‘The Count’! The display depicted a diminished version of St. Pierre, albeit, he was triumphant in his quest for success.

With a return being the talk of the town, George St Pierre might just see the new wave of martial artists firsthand! The Canadian is now well out of his prime. So the odds might not favor him in potential bouts against hungry and motivated fighters.

