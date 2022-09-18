“Colby Is Hidden Secretly Than Secret Juice”: Paulo Costa Along With Former UFC Title Challenger Mock Colby Covington for His Inactivity

Paulo Costa, the UFC middleweight star and former UFC title challenger, mocked the number two welterweight contender Colby Covington on social media

‘Chaos’ secured a unanimous decision victory over his arch nemesis Jorge Masvidal in the early quarter of 2022. Following that, ‘Gamebred’ attacked Covington outside a restaurant in Miami for the latter’s comment on Masvidal’s family.

Ever since then, the number two welterweight contender has not competed in the UFC. Neither did he talk about his upcoming fights. Pointing at this, Costa took a dig at Covington.

Initially, the former UFC title challenger Jake Shields posted a tweet aiming at the Californian. “Now Colby Covington is trying to get secret juice but don’t worry I won’t give it to him @BorrachinhaMMA,” Shields wrote in the tweet.

Maaan Colby is hidden secretly than secret juice formula lol in his cave has Wi-Fi? https://t.co/116dGk2vOc — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 17, 2022

Following that, the Brazilian fighter landed a shot at Covington in response. He replied, “Maaan Colby is hidden secretly than secret juice formula lol in his cave has Wi-Fi?”

However, there has been no response from ‘Chaos’ yet. Meanwhile, Dan Hooker recently also took a shot at the Californian in an interview. Although ‘Chaos’ is in the news, there is no announcement about his next fight.

On the other hand, Costa recently bounced back into the win column and has a new rival in his books.

What is on the plate for Paulo Costa in the UFC?

‘Eraser’ recently climbed back into the win column by defeating a former UFC champion. However, he doesn’t yet have an opponent in his mind for his next UFC bout.

But recently he got into a verbal altercation with the top-ranked welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev at UFC PI in Las Vegas. Although Chimaev might not be a viable name for Costa’s next opponent now, he missed weight in his previous bout.

Thus, Chimaev’s coach hinted that he might compete in the middleweight division. Therefore, there is a high possibility of Chimaev vs. Costa coming to fruition in the future. As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding this.

What are your thoughts on Chimaev vs. Costa? What do you guys think about Costa’s dig at Covington?

