Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson Continue to Languish Out of Top 10 as UFC Update Lightweight Rankings

Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson Continue to Languish Out of the Top 10 in the latest update of the 155 lbs division rankings!

The UFC have updated their Lightweight Rankings and there is still no respite for Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson who remain out of the top 10.

In retrospect, one would have not seen this happening, given the superiority and stardom the pair possessed in a stacked lightweight division, for years on out.

The ‘Notorious’ one at one point in his career, was arguably the ‘pound for pound’ king, having won the UFC Featherweight championship and the UFC Lightweight championship in back-to-back years. The victories propelled him into global notoriety.

Tony Ferguson who is currently on a five-fight losing skid, was once the most dominant force the 155 lbs weight class had seen alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov. Ferguson had amassed a twelve-fight winning streak before his misery began. An all-time great run in one of the most talented divisions!

The new breed of UFC fighters has officially staked their claim in the UFC!

This new wave consists of some of the complete martial artists the promotion has witnessed in the sport’s history!

From 2016, up until 2020, the UFC had only three UFC champions, who without a shadow of a doubt were a gulf above the rest of their competition. This included Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, and Tony Ferguson.

Fast forward to 2022, the former UFC champion, Charles ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira, has proved to be a colossal entity in the 155lbs weight class. His upcoming challenge is a formidable force in Islam Makhachev, who as it stands, could be the one to halt Oliveira’s dominance.

However, undeniably, the ‘Top 5’ of the rankings include some phenomenal fighters, that include the likes of household names Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Michael Chandler.

Although, if the UFC’s history has taught us anything, it’s that rankings are merely a number. The younger, faster, stronger, and complete martial artists, are on the prowl for success.

The likes of Beneil Dariush, Rafael Fiziev, Mateusz Gamrot, and Arman Tsarukyan have showcased a wide array of weapons in their arsenal, with their dazzling and sublime displays over the past couple of years.

Like it or not, the era of fighters possessing expertise in a single facet of the game, will no longer reap rewards. In order to be triumphant, the new generation has proved, you need to be veritable in all aspects of martial arts. A relishing sight for fans, nonetheless.

