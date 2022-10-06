Conor McGregor Gives Surprising Answer When Asked Who Is the Toughest UFC Opponent He’s Faced!

Conor McGregor has name dropped Nate Diaz, ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov as his toughest test yet, inside the UFC octagon!

The name Conor McGregor needs no introduction. His accolades in the UFC have transformed the landscape and sport of martial arts as we know it.

With the Irishman currently on the path to full recovery, and eyeing a return to the coveted UFC octagon in the near future, McGregor fielded some questions from his followers on Twitter.

When a user asked him who his toughest fight was in his MMA career so far, the ‘Notorious’ declared, UFC icon, Nate Diaz. An answer that stood out, considering McGregor has fought the likes of Jose Aldo, Dustin Poirier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Another answer that enthralled and fascinated his supporters, was his directness in verifying that his return will indeed be at the 170 lbs weight class. Given the muscle mass, he has computed, the weight division makes sense.

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor have shown respect to one another on multiple occasions, and that is truly a sight to behold!

Given that the Irishman and Diaz are two of the bluntest, most complex, and paradoxical individuals in the history of the sport, the one thing they have in common is the respect they command from their peers and fans, as well as, the respect they show in the face of defeat.

Diaz after the first bout, reveled in praise for the ‘Notorious’ one, commenting-

“Conor did a great job. He did a great job. That’s what you’re supposed to do And no one on the whole stage should say s***.”

Diaz and McGregor have competed in one of the most fierce rivalries the UFC has had the honor of witnessing. The buildup, weigh-ins, and fights in themselves did not disappoint. The Stockton native, and McGregor, both walked away with a victory each.

The pair has shown a tremendous amount of respect to one another, in the aftermath of the conclusion of their fights. Following the 25-minute mark of their second contest at UFC 202, the duo displayed their respects to one another.

McGregor: Diaz’s face was opened up and he still kept coming. You gotta respect that and the style of fight he brings. — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) August 21, 2016

McGregor stated-

“Great fight brother. Great f****** fight. You’re a little Mexican warrior. You’re a Mexican warrior.”

The two have since been reiterated on several occasions, that the trilogy will come to fruition in the not-so-distant future. That will be a breathtaking and staggering moment for the sport.

