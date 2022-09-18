UFC Legend Reveals the Actual Earnings of Megastars Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, and Israel Adesanya

Fighter pay has been a long ongoing issue in the UFC now. However, from one of the greatest, we now have insight into the remuneration scale!

In its quest to legitimize the sport, the UFC has had to go through thick and thin. Nevertheless, the promotion has paid no heed to the more significant concerns that have raised eyebrows in the sport.



It’s no secret that the UFC is the single most profitable MMA promotion in the world, acquiring its competitors en route to dominance. In spite of the consequential triumph witnessed by the company, its treatment of its athletes has been appalling.

For a moment, let’s take the example of the man that propelled the sport to newer heights. Conor McGregor. For what the ‘Notorious’ one brings to the table, his payout is peanuts. Sure, it’s remarkably higher than the next best star.

However, when the true value of what McGregor contributes to the company is revealed, his remittance is that of pennies. Shockingly, anyone not named Conor McGregor gets paid just about to experience an above-average life.

In a sport where the stakes are essentially life and death, the wages earned by these athletes are an insult to their expertise.

Daniel Cormier discloses Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Israel Adesanya’s earnings

Cormier, who spent seven successful years in the company, gave us a piece of his mind on how fighter pay works.

‘DC’ stated-

“Izzy is making between 5-7 (Million), Khabib made probably 10, Conor makes 20? Base 15-20.”

This is merely to prove that fighter pay is directly related to the number of viewers you bring in. The higher the number of pay-per-views you sell, the more you’re compensated for it.

Daniel Cormier would go on to finish-

“You also make money on the pay-per-view side. You become a guy like Conor, Jones, Izzy..you start selling pay-per-views man, you get like $2 a buy, $3 a buy, $4 a buy.”

Do you believe fighters get compensated fairly in mixed martial arts?

