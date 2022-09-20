Conor McGregor’s Close Acquaintance Accepts a $10M Challenge for Five Rounds With UFC ‘Gangster’ Khamzat Chimaev: “Id Finish Inside One Round”

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor’s close acquaintance recently claimed he can ‘finish’ welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev in the first round.

Since making his promotional debut, the Swedish fighter Khamzat “Borz” Chimaev has gained widespread attention. He managed to stay undefeated in the UFC by winning six fights. None of his opponents came close to beating the Russian ‘Wolf.’

However, a close friend of former UFC lightweight champion McGregor and Bellator fighter Dillion Danis recently claimed he could defeat Chimaev within a round.

The Official Instagram page of ESPN MMA recently posted a video of ‘Borz’ with the caption, “$10M for 5 rounds with Khamzat, how long are you lasting?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma)

While commenting on the post, the Bellator fighter wrote, “id finish inside one round.” However, his comment wasn’t taken seriously by the fans and many even mocked him for making such high claims.

ALSO READ: Hasbulla Aka ‘Mini Khabib’ Blasts Paulo Costa With a ‘Bad’ Conor McGregor Reference

Danis, well known for BJJ, made his professional MMA debut in 2018 in Bellator. He has competed in only two fights since then and has a 2-0 record under his name.

Meanwhile, Chimaev is 12-0 in professional MMA. He recently bagged a win at UFC 279 and is getting closer to a title shot.

Will Khamzat Chimaev get a title shot next?

The Swede made his mark in the welterweight division by bagging back-to-back wins. He put on amazing performances for the fans and became a household name in the UFC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khamzat Chimaev (@khamzat_chimaev)

However, the self-proclaimed UFC gangster recently lost a big chunk of his hype after he failed to make weight before UFC 279. Although he won the fight, fans were displeased by his antics.

Besides that, his record speaks for itself. He is 6-0 in the UFC and stands number three on the welterweight roster. The Russian-born star is very close to getting a title shot next.

ALSO READ: “Dont Be Good Guy in the Cage” – Fans Back ‘Gangster’ Khamzat Chimaev After Being Accused of ‘Cheating’ for ‘No Glove Touch’ at UFC 279

But Chimaev’s weight miss at UFC 279 has put a question mark on his chance of getting a title fight. However, if he proves himself in the next fight, ‘The Wolf’ might surely get a shot at the UFC gold.

Do you guys think Chimaev deserves a title shot after the weight miss?

Click here for more UFC news.