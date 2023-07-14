2 Weeks After Issuing $5,000,000 Dare to 28–0 Boxer, Conor McGregor’s Friend Calls Out Georges St-Pierre for a Grappling Match

Nov 16, 2013; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Georges St-Pierre is interviewed by Joe Rogan after his welterweight championship bout against Johny Hendricks during UFC 167 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Former two-division UFC champion, Georges St-Pierre, recently surprised fans by announcing his comeback to fighting. GSP, however, is not returning for an MMA bout. He will instead engage in a grappling match at the end of 2023. Following his statement, fans and MMA pundits started suggesting names for his next opponent. Interestingly, GSP included former champions Khabib Nurmagomedov, Anderson Silva, and others on the list of people he would like to face. Surprisingly, Conor McGregor’s friend and training partner, Dillion Danis, has also added his name to the picture.

Advertisement

Dillion Danis is a professional MMA fighter who competes in Bellator. Danis has been seen practicing with McGregor despite being dormant for a few years. His GSP call-out came around two weeks after he challenged an unbeaten boxer.

Dillion Danis wants to fight Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre will compete in a grappling match at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 6 in Las Vegas on December 14. However, no opponent for the former champion’s return has been announced.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dillondanis/status/1679268489456939009?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

That said, Bellator star Dillion Danis has recently indicated an interest in battling the Canadian icon. Danis took to his official Twitter account and called out GSP. Not only that, he even claimed that this fight will beat several records. Danis wrote:

“December 14th, let’s do it, @GeorgesStPierre! This match would break every grappling record there is! If you beat me, I’ll donate my purse to everyone who likes this tweet.”

Danis has a solid jiu-jitsu background and is presently 2-0 in Bellator. He hasn’t competed since 2019 due to knee surgery. Danis, however, is keeping himself in the spotlight owing to his relationship with UFC superstar Conor McGregor and his Twitter battle with fellow athletes. Apparently, GSP is not the only fighter Danis called out on Twitter.

Advertisement

Danis issued a $5 million challenge to undefeated boxer Errol Spence Jr.

Errol Spence Jr. (28-0) took a jab at an upcoming Bellator event, around two weeks ago. He loudly condemned the July event co-promoted by Bellator MMA and the Rizin Fighting Federation.

Spence Jr.’s statements, on the other hand, irritated Bellator fighter Danis. Danis issued a combative challenge to the boxer in reaction to his post. He claimed that he didn’t know him.

Danis also apparently promised to donate $5 million to any charity of Spence Jr.’s choice if he lasted one round with him. Spence Jr., on the other hand, has yet to reply to his tweet.