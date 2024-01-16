Khabib Nurmagomedov Denies UFC 300 Return to Zlatan Ibrahimović, Dillon Danis Puts $10K on UFC 297, Sean Strickland Threatens Du Plessis, & More: Daily MMA Recap

The UFC world is abuzz as the first pay-per-view event approaches, with Sean Strickland and Dricuss Du Plessis headlining at UFC 297 and once again before the presser, the Champion sent a clear warning to the challenger. Not only are they in the spotlight, but the talk of Khabib Nurmagomedov returning for UFC 300 is gaining traction after Zlatan Ibrahimović ignited the news, though the fighter himself denied it. There’s more happening inside the UFC world, from the Saudi event getting delayed to Dillon Danis offering $10k to the fans. Check out the latest UFC updates here.

Khabib Nurmagomedov denies UFC 300 rumors

Starting with the biggest buzz of Nurmagomedov returning, recently, ‘The Eagle,’ attended a football match in Milan between AC Milan and Roma. During the event, he met football star Zlatan Ibrahimović, and they enjoyed a few moments with each other, where the Footballer gifted a jersey to him and shared a picture. The photo on his Instagram ignited the fire with “UFC 300” in the caption.

Following its viral spread, talks of his return sparked once again. ‘The Eagle’ reposted the photo on his Instagram story, stating, ‘UFC 300 will be without me, like UFC 400 )))’. With this, the speculation of his return came to an end.

Sean Strickland issued a fierce warning to Du Plessis

Making headlines, Sean Strickland issued a warning to Dricuss Du Plessis ahead of the press conference. Recently, ‘Tarzan’ shared a video on his YouTube, where discussed several issues, including the UFC 297 main event buildup. He noted that the tension with Du Plessis had eased, however, sent a warning to the South African fighter not to bring his father issues once again. He stated;

“Dricus, we’re gonna try to murder each other. But if you bring that s*it up again, I will fu**ing stab you.”

According to Strickland, he has spoken to Du Plessis after the brawl, and it will be intriguing to see what unfolds at the upcoming pre-fight press conference.

UFC Saudi Arabia sees a delay

In his recent podcast, ‘The MMA Hour,’ Helwani shared that the UFC’s initial plans for an event in Saudi Arabia in March have shifted. Dana White and the team are now considering hosting it in June. Helwani noted that Saudi authorities weren’t satisfied with the initially proposed fighters for the event. As per Helwani,

“The powers that be in Saudi Arabia want a…more entertaining fight card, a deeper fight card with bigger names on it.”

With Islam Makhachev stating his return in June, there’s a possibility that the UFC might shift the Saudi event to that month as he’ll bring a huge star power with him and he is more likable in that region. However, nothing is confirmed at this moment.

Dillon Danis wagers $10k on UFC 297

Adding to these headlines, after the Logan Paul Matchup, Conor McGregor’s training partner, Dillon Danis, once again made it to the spotlight. This time Danis, known for trolling, offers $10k in bets against Strickland, challenging him to defend his title. He stated,

Meanwhile, the tweet didn’t receive a good response, facing backlash and being labeled as desperate. For now, these are all the updates from the fast-paced MMA world.