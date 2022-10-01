Conor McGregor’s Twitter Rival Instructs Islam Makhachev to ‘Go Full Throttle’ Before His Fight Against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor’s arch-nemesis sent out a message to Islam Makhachev before his big fight this month at UFC 280.

The Dagestan star fighter has lost only one fight in the UFC since his debut in 2015. After a long wait now, Makhachev will finally receive his first ever shot at the UFC title this month.

Makhachev will clash against the former champion Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 280 that will take place in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of one of the biggest battles of Makhachev’s life, internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov has sent a message for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hasbulla Magomedov (@hasbulla.hushetskiy)

Magomedov took to his official Instagram account and posted a picture with Makhachev. He wrote in the caption, “Islam, there is not much left before the battle, go full throttle, In Sha ALLAH, the belt will be in Hushet.” (Translated)

The 19-year-old social media sensation is reportedly Makhachev’s neighbor. Consequently, he maintains close relationships with the lightweight star and his teammates, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, a former champion.

ALSO READ: “Conor Could Have Got Out but…”: Conor McGregor Is Praised by a Former Dual Champion Despite Losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov

The Russian social media celebrity has also attended one of Makhachev’s fights that took place in Abu Dhabi last year. He is a household name in the MMA community and to top it all, Magomedov has now signed a multi-year PR deal with the promotion. Fight fans will thus see him more frequently at UFC events going forward.

The feud between Conor McGregor and Hasbulla Magomedov

The Irish UFC star has never been on good terms with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team. His animosity clearly reflected in his interaction with the 19-year-old.

Hasbulla Magomedov has previously taken digs at McGregor and even called him out. However, the Irishman’s recent tweet became a reason for their heated exchange on Twitter.

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor Releases Fresh Sparring Video After Calling Out Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Close Acquaintance for a ‘Friendly’ Spar

Following that, there have been many verbal exchanges between them. Even further than that, they body-shamed one another. In a deleted tweet, a few days back, McGregor asserted he wanted to spar with the Russian.

Magomedov clapped at him right away. Their rivalry now seems to have no end. It will be interesting to see how they collaborate now that Magomedov has also partnered with UFC.

What are your thoughts on the rivalry? What do you think about Magomedov’s message to Makhachev?