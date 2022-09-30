Conor McGregor Releases Fresh Sparring Video After Calling Out Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Close Acquaintance for a ‘Friendly’ Spar

Conor McGregor, this year, has begun a feud, having found a new nemesis, someone who has taken the internet by storm!

McGregor has been on the sidelines for more than a year, since his defeat to Dustin Poirier in the summer of 2021. The fight wound up with Poirier emerging victorious after the ‘Notorious’ one snapped his tibia and fibula in the final seconds of round number one.

Conor, whose return is scheduled for the early months of 2023, is on the cusp of a return, with his rehabilitation going over smoothly so far. The Irishman could be in line for a title shot, despite his placement in the rankings, due to the fame and money he brings.

Truth is, there is no fight week quite like a Conor McGregor one. When the former two-weight world champion is due for a press conference, the atmosphere is electric!

Conor McGregor’s feud with Hasbulla

Conor McGregor, since his injury, has begun feuding with personalities on social media, in the wake of his inability to compete in the octagon, given the gravity of the injury sustained, and the large time frame required to get back into full fitness.

2022 has witnessed the sensational ascent in the growth of 19-year-old Hasbulla Magomedov. His character is defined by Hasbulla involving himself in playful antics alongside celebrities. One such celebrity who is not a fan of his banter, is UFC fighter, Conor McGregor.

The feud between Hasbulla Magomedov and Conor McGregor has been on the horizon for the better part of the year now, and it doesn’t seem likely to be ending soon!

I love how Conor McGregor’s new gimmick is just wanting to randomly beat the shit out of Hasbulla pic.twitter.com/wCVZLkJLAK — 231 Lb Crute🇦🇺🤝🇺🇦 (@Bendaman2001) September 28, 2022

McGregor has expressed his dislike for Hasbulla on more than one occasion. The ‘Notorious’ one has, however, now released new footage of his grappling and sparring, whilst calling out the Russian.

McGregor in a tweet asserted-

“Let me spar Hasbulla, UFC. Big Gloves, a friendly affair. I swear.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Truth be told, the interactions and squabble between the pair have made for some hilarious content for the fans. Whether or not, we’ll see the duo come close to interaction, is yet to be seen, but I wouldn’t get my hopes up high!

