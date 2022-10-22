“Hasbulla Must’ve Threatened Those Judges”: Jorge Masvidal and Fans Believe Petr Yan Was ‘Absolutely Robbed’ as Sean O’Malley Bags ‘Disgusting’ Split Decision at UFC 280

Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan just engaged in a brawl, with O’Malley claiming a decisive victory, in a fight that will be remembered for ages!

Sean O’Malley has just asserted and established himself as a top-tier contender in the 135lbs division. His triumph against the Russian, Petr Yan has left fans in a frenzy.

The pair were competing in a high-stakes bout for the title of number one contender. Their encounter made for a phenomenal striking contest. Sean O’Malley’s kickboxing is elite, suffice it to say!

AFTER A WILD FIGHT, SEAN O’MALLEY DEFEATS PETR YAN BY SPLIT DECISION 😮 #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/Hm08QAY83W — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 22, 2022

A victory that will soon propel him to the top of the food chain, considering he just edged the former Bantamweight champion, Yan in an exceptional fight!

UFC fighters and supporters of the sport, however, have been critical of the decision announced, citing it as a robbery, including ‘

BMF champion’ Jorge Masvidal!

The Sean O’Malley-Petr Yan encounter!

The reach and length of O’Malley kept Petr Yan at a distance and initially controlled the tempo of the fight. Yan’s utilization of his leg kicks neutralized O’Malley’s movement for the better part of the fight.

Albeit Petr Yan’s leg kicks counterbalanced O’Malley’s striking, it didn’t render it obsolete. Sean O’Malley was still able to ensure his movements enabled him to land more significant strikes than Petr Yan.

However, Petr Yan was successfully able to use his wrestling to get the upper hand on O’Malley’s striking. Yan had a control time, clocking 5:44 as he found success due to “Suga’s” deficiency with wrestling.

Sean O’Malley eventually garnered the judge’s attention with his superlative stand-up skills, which led to him being declared the winner of the ‘#1 contender fight’!

The result!

Nevertheless, O’Malley walked away with a split decision victory, defeating the number one ranked Bantamweight in Petr Yan. A defining moment for the “DWCS” alumni.

SUGA SHOWED OUT IN ABU DHABI 🤯 #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/fQpFo4OGVz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 22, 2022

O’Malley’s victory guaranteed that the American is set to fight Aljamian Sterling in a tremendous bout early next year, as confirmed earlier by Dana White.

That contest would make for a spectacular fight. O’Malley facing Aljamain Sterling in the center of the octagon could have a catastrophic outcome for the former.

