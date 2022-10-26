“He Didn’t Care About None of That Sh*t” – Andrew Tate Praises Dana White for Keeping UFC Active Through the Pandemic

Andrew Tate spoke highly of UFC President Dana White for Keeping the MMA promotion Active Through the Pandemic.

Internet star Andew Tate has spoken on his admiration for Dana White. Tate spoke to UFC fighter Sean O’Malley on his podcast about his time as a kickboxer and how he sees White. He particularly mentioned how White did a great job during the pandemic and helped the UFC survive with most of the fighter’s roster intact.

Tate said he has been in 87 kickboxing fights and 5 MMA bouts. However, he did not find the money worthwhile to stick around. He was able to get a nice apartment and a good car but nothing more than that.

In light of his own limited gains from fighting, Tate said White had done tremendously for fighters and the sport at large. He said fighters with UFC can secure regular paydays with decent sums.

“ I have to give huge credit to Dana because what he’s done with the UFC and the opportunity he gives guys now didn’t exist,” Tate told O’Malley.

He gave Dana White props for sticking to his guns with the UFC despite the Coronavirus Pandemic outbreak.

“They were telling you, ‘Ignore your eyes! Be afraid’…That’s why I have so much respect for Dana. He didn’t care about none of that sh*t. ‘UFC is going on. Don’t care.’ OG,” Tate continued.

What is Andrew Tate’s View on Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Andrew Tate has said in the past that Khabib Nurmagomedov is the kind of guy you cannot beat. He thinks Nurmagomedov is a strict Muslim who only trains and prays.

This is not the same as other fighters who have tons of distractions like money, clubs and women. So, his dedication gives him an edge over others. We can even say the same could be applied to current lightweight champ and recent UFC 280 main event winner Islam Makhachev.

