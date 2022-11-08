Henry Cejudo Batters ‘Island Boy’ Sean O’Malley for Suggesting Interim Title Bout With Marlon Vera

Sean O’Malley has asserted himself as the number-one contender in a talent-packed bantamweight division. ‘Suga’ was victorious in his bid to reign supreme over former UFC bantamweight champion, Petr Yan at UFC 280.

The bout was scheduled in order to determine the number one contender for the 135 lbs title which is held by Aljamain Sterling.

In light of Sterling’s chastising victory over TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280, the Bantamweight King has declared that he has no intention to compete until the mid of 2023 at the very least.

Given the circumstances, O’Malley called for an interim championship bout between himself and longstanding adversary, Marlon Vera early next year, with the winner facing Sterling whenever he decides to return.

Henry Cejudo, who has been reported for a sensational comeback to the sport, was quick to shut down the 28-year-old and his campaign for the belt in ruthless fashion.

Sean nobody thinks you beat Yawn. I’ve seen better Decisions on “Married at First Sight.” The only Title you should get is “Most likely to be the 3rd Island Boy.” I would beat you and Cheeto with TJ’s Shoulder, Kattar’s leg and Aljo’s vagina. https://t.co/rLLZvzXtg8 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 7, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Cejudo in a comical tweet, labeled Sean O’Malley as the ‘third Island boy’. Cejudo stated-

“Sean, nobody thinks you beat Yawn. I’ve seen better Decisions on “Married at First Sight.” The only Title you should get is “Most likely to be the 3rd Island Boy.” I would beat you and Cheeto with TJ’s Shoulder, Kattar’s leg and Aljo’s v*gina.”

Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera?

Marlon Vera and O’Malley have an intertwined history dating back to 2019. The Ecuadorian picked up a victory over O’Malley then in spectacular method.

During their bout, ‘Chito’ targeted O’Malley’s legs for as long as the fight lasted. Suffice it to say, the strategy proved to be right.

Somewhere along the initial calf kicks, the American’s nerve on his right leg gave in, rendering him unable to use his agile and mobile movements. His ankle then appeared to have been tweaked as well.

With O’Malley unable to emphasize or place pressure on his leg, ‘Chito’ capitalized. A tweak to the leg sent O’Malley to the floor before his lights were shut through vicious ground and pound from Vera.

A rematch at this stage would most definitely make sense. Considering the positions each of them is currently in, i.e. at the top of the mountain with both martial artists vying for a championship shot, the encounter will no doubt bring in a large number of viewers.

The UFC is notorious for making contests out of the blue. For marketing reasons, do not be appalled if a fight between ‘Chito’ and ‘Suga’ comes to fruition for an interim title early next year.

Henry Cejudo: A 2023 return on the books?

The martial arts community last laid eyes on Cejudo in July of 2019 following his sublime finish to former UFC bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz to defend his 135lbs throne.

May9.2020 Henry Cejudo makes the final defense of his Bantamweight title, when he finishes Dominick Cruz then retires from mixed martial arts pic.twitter.com/crEyg5Dc88 — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) May 10, 2021

The ‘double-champ’, to everyone’s shock, would then retire from the sport, citing differences between the UFC and himself regarding his pay. However, it’s evident that the American has had a growing itch to once again grace the octagon and compete.

