New UFC Policy Bars Fighters from Gambling in Fights!

A new UFC policy has barred active UFC fighters and their camp members along with family members from betting on UFC fights.

The UFC has created a new policy applicable to active fighters on its roster. This policy has officially barred all UFC fighters from putting in money on fights. This includes any and all fights hosted by the UFC as well as all members of the fighter’s camp.

The information was disclosed in a letter acquired by ESPN penned from the desk of UFC CBO Hunter Campbell. This prohibition has been inducted into the UFC Athlete Code of Conduct charter.

ALSO READ: $250M Worth Rapper Drake Bets $50K on Nate Diaz for a Staggering $4,60,000 Payout in His Bout Against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279

What Does the Anti-Gaming Policy for UFC Fighters Mean?

Campbell explained that a majority of states that regulate sports gambling prohibit inside betting activity. He added that as licensed promoters they are subject to governmental regulation and termed it “the natural evolution of the sport.”

He further explained that these rules are now formally put into force on all UFC fighters and personnel associated with fighters. These regulations have been developed and deployed by state legislators and regulators for maintaining the integrity of the sport.

Campbell also added that the policy will cover all training teams, fighters’ family members as well as all other individuals with ‘inside information’ privileges. This information privilege factor also relates to all UFC events.”

Campbell has made it clear that the new policy does not cover sponsorships from gambling websites. So, UFC fighters with contracts of that sort will retain them legally without any challenge from the company.

Moreover, many UFC fighters get paid to predict fight outcomes on social media for promoting betting websites. The policy simply prevents placing wagers on fights under the UFC brand via recognized betting outlets.

ALSO READ: “$50K Bet Is On”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Manager Advises UFC Title Contender to ‘Save’ Money as He Backs Charles Oliveira to Beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 280