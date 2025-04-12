Bryce Mitchell Tells Wild Story of How His Mom Caught Him Lying About Growing Weed, Claiming It Was Tomatoes

Whether it’s his out-there takes on world events or his wildly bigoted social media rants, the Arkansas featherweight has developed a bit of a rep for -as Dana White calls it – ‘dumb’ things.

But according to Mitchell himself, none of that even comes close to the dumbest thing he’s ever done—and it involves a lie so ridiculous, the UFC featherweight thought it might just work.

Apparently, it involved his mom and had to do with a little at-home gardening project he swore was all about “tomatoes”…except the fruits of his labor weren’t red.

In a promotional interview with Nina Drama ahead of his fight with Jean Silva this weekend, Mitchell talked about the great time he had growing up as a teen in Arkansas.

“Well my mom would not be proud if I told this one, when I was little I tried to grow weed plant and my mom caught me and I told her it was a tomato plant”, he said, chuckling.

While this was a long time ago, and his current relationship with marijuana remains undisclosed, Mitchell’s comments over the last few weeks arguably present a more compelling case for a stoner summit than the dangers of the ‘Hail Satan’ community.

In March, the UFC featherweight claimed that his UFC 314 opponent Silva was possessed by demons, turning their bout into what he describes as a battle between good and evil.

Mitchell has also shared that he’s been experiencing disturbing dreams, making him want to cheat on his wife, which he attributes to spiritual attacks linked to Silva.

However, some of the opinions he’s had before that can’t possibly be reduced to the rub of the green.

He has gone from conspiracy theories about the Earth being flat and denying the Holocaust to calling Adolf Hitler a good guy, making the UFC boss call him the “dumbest human being ever”.

Despite the backlash, Mitchell remains unapologetic, asserting his right to free speech. Unfortunately for him, that involves taking pride in having killed a lot of dogs.

Mitchell: Ticking time bomb on the mic

Things got heated—and a little bizarre—at the UFC 314 press conference when Silva tried to hype up the Miami crowd with a barking chant. On his count of “1-2-3,” he expected the room to erupt…

That’s when when Mitchell jumped in with a line that had the room buzzing. “I’ve put a lot of dogs down in my day,” he said, as the crowd erupted.

He wasn’t talking trash in the usual way, either. “Those dogs that come up to the farm,” he explained.

“They kill my animals, they come to harm me and my family. They come barking.” Then he leaned into the mic and dropped the punchline: “You know what they all got in common?”

A Shakespearean pause later, he continued: “They squeal right before they die.”