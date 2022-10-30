“I Have Had an Alien On” – Joe Rogan Believes New Twitter Owner Elon Musk Is Not From This Planet

Joe Rogan is known for being a fringe theory connoisseur. He has gotten himself into trouble on a couple of occasions with them too. Whether politically or just discussing fringe science, his episodes are always exciting. And some of them have soundbites most Rogan fans would never want to miss.

One of these was on Joe Rogan Experience #1886 with Robert Kelly as guest. Here, Rogan and Kelly talked about alien encounters and weird events including Orson Welles’ famous reading of War of the Worlds in 1913. They then discussed aliens that ended with Rogan talking about Elon Musk.

When asked if he would have an alien on his podcast, Rogan said that he already had an alien on his show.

“I would 100% have an alien on the podcast. I think I have had an alien on, Elon, he’s been on here three times,” Rogan said. “He is not one of us.”

ALSO READ: C*ke Guy’ Elon Musk Trolled by UFC Fighter, Who Joe Rogan Dubbed as Next Greatest, Post Tesla’s Big Announcement

What Do We Know About Joe Rogan and Elon Musk?

Joe Rogan and Elon Musk have an unlikely but very intriguing relationship. Musk has been on the show three times so far and at one time, he was also on the board of Endeavor, the company that owns the UFC. While he is no longer with Endeavor, Musk recently “challenged” Vladimir Putin on Twitter to an MMA-style one-on-one fight.

Rogan also commented on the fight and its possibilities on his podcast. Upon hearing that Musk had issued the challenge, Rogan called him up and offered to set up his training camp. On a hypothetical note, without the training,

Rogan weighed in on Musk’s chances against the Russian premier. He said Elon is a big guy at 6”2’. He’s had a match with a sumo wrestler at one point and since he is smart, he may be able to pick up moves quickly and put them into play.

Rogan commented that Putin is a black belt in Judo although he is smaller than Rogan and so, much smaller than Musk. Rogan rounded off his opinions by saying he would bet on Elon Musk in a fight between Musk and Putin.

Whatever the outcome of this fight might be, we know that Elon Musk is a rich topic for Rogan and we will likely see him mention the tech innovator in the future.

ALSO READ: A UFC Lightweight Title Contender Once Called Out Elon Musk in Front of Joe Rogan Only to Find Out He’s a UFC Boss!