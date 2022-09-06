Islam makhachev outgrapples former UFC two weight world champion Daniel Cormier

Islam makhachev outgrapples former former NCAA division 1 wrestler and UFC two weight world champion Daniel Cormier in a video.

Islam Makhachev is the latest in a long line of Dagestani wrestlers, who are looking to make a name for themselves in the UFC. In February 2022, initially booked to face the now sixth-ranked lightweight, Beneil Dariush, injuries sustained by Dariush meant the bout was scrapped.

Up stepped Bobby Green. Makhachev, the number four ranked lightweight, would then go on to finish the ever-game, Bobby Green, via first-round knockout.

The bout was scheduled at a catchweight limit of 160 lbs, as Green was the replacement.

Fast forward to the summer of 22′, the UFC would go on to announce a 155lbs championship fight. Between former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

The matchup is scheduled for October in Abu Dhabi. The fight would see a long-time Jiu-Jitsu practitioner in Oliveira, face off against a wrestling virtuoso in Makhachev.

The 30-year-old is currently riding a 10-fight win streak. ‘Do Bronx’ on the other hand is on an 11-fight win streak of his own.

Islam Makhachev outsmarts and outwrestles former UFC heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier!

Makhachev, a predominant wrestler, is on the hunt, with intentions of capturing UFC gold before the year-end.

The fact is, Makhachev hasn’t competed against top-ranked opponents in a stacked lightweight division. Yet the talent, skillset, and mettle the Russian possesses are second to none.

The Russian can be seen outwrestling former NCAA division 1 wrestler, and former two-division champion, Daniel Cormier.

Cormier can be seen boasting about his wrestling prowess. Fast forward, to a few moments later, Islam, with the help of an inside trip, takes down the big man.

The technique utilized was impeccable. Like his cousin, the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev is looking to shift the mixed martial arts landscape.

With his upcoming bout scheduled for the UFC lightweight championship against Charles’Do Bronx’ Oliveira, the Russian will be looking to impose his stamp in the octagon.

How do you see the fight playing out?

