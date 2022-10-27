Joe Rogan Says Hard Hitting Jake Paul Would F**k Him Up in a Boxing Match

Joe Rogan praises Jake Paul for being a skillful boxer and says the YouTube sensation would F**k Him Up in a Boxing Match.

Joe Rogan is known for his role as a UFC commentator and his Spotify-exclusive podcast. However, he also has a fair bit of training in MMA and has fought in amateur bouts. While he never turned pro, fans do know him for his love for Jiu Jitsu.

A guest on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast once asked a question about the YouTube sensation and now boxer Jake Paul, to which Rogan had an interesting answer.

“When you look at how he knocked Nate Robinson out, that shorthand that he threw was very skillful. That was a real punch. It was perfectly placed and he can hit hard. He’ll probably f**k me up. He’s a really good boxer. He’s a good boxer.”

Jake Paul has been on a steady roll of success beating UFC champ Tyron Woodley and Bellator legend Ben Askren. He also knocked out former NFL player Nate Robinson in a boxing match.

While many have dismissed Paul as a YouTube sensation others have noted his boxing caliber. This includes Joe Rogan who has said Paul might indeed become a world class boxer.

Rogan also noted that while showing considerable punching power and boxing skills, Jake Paul also slacks off. If he were to dedicate his time fully to training in boxing, he may become a force to reckon with.

For his part, Rogan has interviewed a few boxers including the legendary Mike Tyson.

When is Jake Paul Fighting Next?

Jake Paul is set to go up against UFC legend Anderson Silva. As of this moment. Paul is yet to lose in boxing. However. Silva will be his biggest test in the ring. While Silva is trained in Muay Thai and Jiu Jitsu he also has lethal hands.

As a former UFC middleweight champion, he brings decades of experience to the ring and will definitely be a tough fight for him. He is also fresh off a boxing match victory over former UFC champ Tito Ortiz.

After his fight with Silva, Paul might face Nate Diaz or Tommy Fury in a future bout.