“Lost $1.8 Million When…”: Fans React as Conor McGregor Reportedly Suffers Major Losses as He Inches Close to UFC Return

Conor McGregor is not just a big name in the world of MMA but also is a big shot when it comes to running multi-million businesses. He dug huge through his fighting career in the UFC. And later made it even better by investing in multiple ventures.

One of his top-class ventures is Black Forge Inn, which is a go-to destination in Dublin for various A-listers from Hollywood and the world of combat. However, the celebrity top spot seems to be bleeding money and facing financial losses over the years.

According to reports by the Irish Independent, McGregor’s Black Forge Inn has recorded huge losses since 2021, the year he started the pub. Moreover, MMA Fighting recently took to X and shared that the place has accounted for a total loss of over $2 million.

The total financial loss includes a $1.8 million loss from 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic and a $600 K loss in the year 2022. However, there are many fans who are of the opinion that this will not have any such impact on the Irishman, keeping in mind his multi-million empire. Here are some of the reactions to the post shared.

“Lost $1.8 million when opening a new business during the pandemic and reduced losses to $600,000 in year two? Journalist doesn’t understand business.” said a fan.

Another fan commented, “Proper 0”

‘The Notorious’ has been inactive for more than two years now since his last fight at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier, where he tasted defeat and suffered a leg injury.

But there were many speculations about his return to the octagon this year. Even though it did not fructify, fans are now anticipating his much-awaited comeback in UFC in the year 2024 and boosting his whopping million-dollar net worth.

The return of the UFC cash cow: Conor McGregor

The Irishman is one of the highest-paid UFC fighters who cashed millions during his fighting spree and is the cash cow of the promotion. He also has the record for the biggest PPV buys with 2.4 million in the history of the UFC for his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. He earned more than $28 million in the fight.

There have been many speculations about his return against Michael Chandler, but nothing as such has been officially confirmed. However, McGregor is eyeing his return in the coming year, and looking at his fame, past records, and earnings portfolio, he will surely bag a million-dollar fight. Having said that, McGregor will bounce back from losses made in his ventures.

Even though there is talk of the Irishman’s return against Michael Chandler, there has been no official confirmation about the dates or venue for that matter. In such a scenario, fans are requested to remain patient while waiting for their favorite flights to materialize.