Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Friend Continues To Troll Conor McGregor for His Career Setbacks With Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler Reference

Belal Muhammad has once again taken to Twitter to ridicule former two-weight world champion, Conor McGregor, for his losses to Dustin Poirier. Muhammad has been targeting the Irishman, for the better part of a year now. Given his relationship with McGregor’s adversary, Khabib Nurmagomedov, it is understandable why the 34-year-old will never be pleasant to the former lightweight champion.

The fourth-ranked UFC Welterweight contender has taken to Twitter, once again jibing at the ‘Notorious’ one. In a comical post, Belal Muhammad brought up the UFC posting about McGregor’s losses in the past year to Dustin Poirier!

With Poirier slated to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden, the UFC, in a bid to promote the contest, highlighted the “Diamond’s” victories over McGregor.

“Conor watching the ufc put his loss in the preview for Dustin vs Chandler “ pic.twitter.com/Zvpj0L7wev — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 6, 2022

‘Remember the Name’ tweeted the following, with a meme attached alongside it.

““Conor watching the ufc put his loss in the preview for Dustin vs Chandler“”

Conor McGregor and Belal Muhammad!

It is an understatement to state that Conor McGregor is the catalyst of martial arts. His contributions to propelling the sport to another dimension are stupendous. As such, the mention of his name by any athlete or fighter will garner them attention.

The Belal Muhammad-Conor McGregor dispute has been ongoing for more than a year now. The pair have been in dissension since 2021 when the American began targeting the ‘Notorious’ one for his shortcomings.

With Muhammad repeatedly launching scathing attacks on McGregor time and again, it would make sense if a fight between the two were to come to fruition down the line.

Not to mention, since his injury, Conor McGregor has packed on some extensive amounts of muscle.

Footage of the 34-year-old indicated that he is within the 185-190lbs threshold, this fight would most definitely make sense, provided, Muhammad can climb through the ranks, and attain a position on the top of the mountain at 170lbs.

What’s next for Conor McGregor?

2022 has been a year of revitalization for the Irishman. The leg injury sustained by him in 2021 has rendered the ‘Notorious’ incapable of competing this year.

As such, he diverted his focus to his strength and conditioning. McGregor since doing so has amassed a tremendous amount of muscle as compared to the past versions of himself.

The timeline surrounding him right now is a 2023 return to the octagon. With the 34-year-old currently outside the USADA testing pool, he’ll have to wait till April at the earliest to compete.

