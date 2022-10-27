Conor McGregor Reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Close Acquaintance ‘Conor S**ks’ Remarks in ‘Notorious’ Fashion

Conor McGregor has laughed away a humorous tweet from Belal Muhammad concerning him over his analysis of the Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley bout!

Despite walking away with a victory this past weekend at UFC 280, UFC Welterweight Belal Muhammad sniped at Conor McGregor, in a hysterical post. He initially spoke about the infamous Petr Yan-Sean O’Malley decision, only to swerve towards a jab headed McGregor’s way.

Taking to Twitter, Belal Muhammad stated-

“Rewatched the O’Malley yan fight 3 times and I think that at the end of the day Conor sucks snd wont win another fight”

The Petr Yan Sean O’Malley decision left multiple UFC fighters appalled. The majority of the athletes, including Henry Cejudo, Jorge Masvidal, Dominick Reyes, and so on and so forth, scored it for ‘No Mercy’.

The controversial decision has garnered a lot of attention. Fans have called for reforms through competent judging and renewed scoring criteria to be set, in order to provide a level playing field for the fighters.

Also read: When Sean O’Malley Claimed He Could ‘Take Out’ Khabib Nurmagomedov and Leave Hasbulla for Conor McGregor in Tag Team Match

The Conor McGregor Belal Muhammad squabble!

Regardless of whether Conor McGregor fights or not, it’s no secret that the mention of his name gathers attention from UFC fans. McGregor has been confounded with Muhammad since their social media feud began late last year.

The dissension between Conor McGregor and Belal Muhammad has been ongoing for a while now. Dating last year, around this period, Conor McGregor had responded to a facetious post regarding Muhammad that painted him as a monotonous fighter.

One year ago today my 2021 was saved pic.twitter.com/tGFZESMm2u — (@SlawsomeMMA) October 18, 2022

That was the origin of their ongoing social media feud. With Muhammad critiquing the Irishman on a recurring basis, could this mean we could perhaps see the two compete in the octagon down the line?

Dude shutup already — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 24, 2022

In the words of the ‘Notorious’, never say never!

Also read: Conor McGregor Says Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski Will Only Do 10 Buys!

What’s next for Belal Muhammad?

Belal ‘Remember the name’ Muhammad, walked away with a stupendous victory this past weekend awarding undefeated Welterweight Sean Brady his first loss, and derailing the ‘hype train’.

With Muhammad ranked as the fourth-ranked Welterweight currently, the names above him are all slated for bouts heading into the next year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BT Sport UFC (@ufcbtsport)

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman are scheduled for a rematch, while undefeated UFC phenom Khamzat Chimaev is set to welcome Colby Covington into the octagon for a pivotal fight that could determine the landscape of the 170lbs division.

Muhammad might have to rack up another victory, before he finds himself being granted a title shot.

Also read: Conor McGregor Vows to Have ‘Multiple Fights’ After His Hollywood Debut Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in Roadhouse