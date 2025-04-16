Joe Rogan Calls Dana White a ‘Degenerate Gambler’ as UFC Business Officer Begs Him to Stop the Risky Behavior

UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan, had made a slight at promotional CEO, Dana White — labelling him a “degenerate” bettor and gambler, amid his high-profile casino flourishes.

White, the long-time promotional boss, is known for his time spent at casinos, where he’s often splashed a vast amount of cash. Namely, the games the East Coast veteran is most involved with are Baccarat and traditional blackjack.

Often coming under fire for spending hundreds of thousands at the gambling tables, White has been blasted for underpaying fighters on his promotional books- and lining his pockets in the process.

This week, long-time promotional caller Rogan has voiced his concern with White’s habits. Before claiming the UFC Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell is also worried about his gambling streak.

“I have a friend who’s very wealthy and he’s a f***ing degenerate gambler Dana White from the UFC,” Rogan told comedian Rich Vos on his podcast.

“Degenerate and he’s nuts. I was reading an article about Hunter Campbell, who is the financial officer. And he was trying to talk to him, saying, ‘You’re killing me! Why are you doing this?’ He loves it”, he added.

Furthermore, a host of casinos on the Las Vegas strip don’t even want his business anymore. Due to his gambling prowess, the Palms casino has denied White the chance to gamble and have declined his games in an infamous story.

“It’s not that I’m banned from casinos,” White said on Instagram. “It’s just that they don’t want me to play there. The Palm has kicked me out of there twice, the Mirage, the Wynn will not let me play.

“The only places that will let me play in town are Ceasar’s Palace,” White added. “The Bellagio and the Venetian, all of those guys take really big play”, White has bragged.

Meanwhile, Rogan also claimed White’s loss of close to $600,000 one night gave him fierce anxiety.

White’s gambling gives Rogan anxiety

This is not the first time Rogan has called out White for his spins and games with the bookies and casinos. Revealing a recent trip to ‘Sin City’ last year to perform comedy, Rogan called by a casino to meet up with White.

As expected, the CEO was near-strapped to the gambling table- where he was facing a rather large loss.