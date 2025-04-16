Joe Rogan Calls Dana White a ‘Degenerate Gambler’ as UFC Business Officer Begs Him to Stop the Risky Behavior

UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan, had made a slight at promotional CEO, Dana White — labelling him a “degenerate” bettor and gambler, amid his high-profile casino flourishes.
White, the long-time promotional boss, is known for his time spent at casinos, where he’s often splashed a vast amount of cash. Namely, the games the East Coast veteran is most involved with are Baccarat and traditional blackjack.
Often coming under fire for spending hundreds of thousands at the gambling tables, White has been blasted for underpaying fighters on his promotional books- and lining his pockets in the process.
This week, long-time promotional caller Rogan has voiced his concern with White’s habits. Before claiming the UFC Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell is also worried about his gambling streak.
“I have a friend who’s very wealthy and he’s a f***ing degenerate gambler Dana White from the UFC,” Rogan told comedian Rich Vos on his podcast.
“Degenerate and he’s nuts. I was reading an article about Hunter Campbell, who is the financial officer. And he was trying to talk to him, saying, ‘You’re killing me! Why are you doing this?’ He loves it”, he added.
Furthermore, a host of casinos on the Las Vegas strip don’t even want his business anymore. Due to his gambling prowess, the Palms casino has denied White the chance to gamble and have declined his games in an infamous story.
“It’s not that I’m banned from casinos,” White said on Instagram. “It’s just that they don’t want me to play there. The Palm has kicked me out of there twice, the Mirage, the Wynn will not let me play.
“The only places that will let me play in town are Ceasar’s Palace,” White added. “The Bellagio and the Venetian, all of those guys take really big play”, White has bragged.
Meanwhile, Rogan also claimed White’s loss of close to $600,000 one night gave him fierce anxiety.
White’s gambling gives Rogan anxiety
“When we got there [to the casino], he (Dana White) was down $600,000,” Rogan said.
“And I was like, What is happening here? I was getting anxious just sitting there watching. Then Taylor Lewan came over. And Dana and Taylor have this deal where Dana teaches Taylor what to gamble. And how to do it”, he continued.
“They’re down $120,000 in, what, five minutes”, Rogan added.
This week to boot, White has came under more fire once more for his spending habits. According to Canadian rapper, Drake, the UFC leader once tipped a bartender $15,000 in a bid to fund her photography career.
This has led to fans and reporters pointing to the fact that the standard Octagon contract begins with just a guaranteed $10,000.