“Opponents Choose Not to Fight Him” – Islam Makhachev Did Not Face Top 5 Fighters Because No One Wanted to Lose Their Ranking to Him According to Head Coach

Islam Makhachev is a terrifying contender in the UFC. The various fighters that have declined to fight him should be an indication.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Islam Makhachev, like his cousin, former UFC Lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, is a freak of nature. The Russian’s fights have been a predicament to that.

Facing the wrath of Islam Makhachev is quite petrifying. The authority and command possessed of the octagon by Islam Makhachev has led to the 31-year-old amassing a stellar 22 victories and sustaining just one loss. A sublime record.

The number four ranked lightweight contender is now set to compete for the coveted UFC Lightweight championship, in the forthcoming month, against former UFC Lightweight champion, Charles ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira.

However, although an exceptional resume, the fact remains that Makhachev, hasn’t faced any ‘Top 5’ contender in the UFC so far. Rightfully so, Michael Chandler has been quick to hit out at Makhachev for it, with the UFC lightweight merely stating a fact.

Javier Mendes, Islam Makhachev’s head coach, has been quick to defend his student, citing that the reason he has no victories against top contenders, is due to the fact that several number of them have declined to fight him.

Javier Mendes defends Islam Makhachev

To be fair to Islam, a myriad of the lightweight contenders have declined to fight him, dating back to almost two years. So for someone of the caliber of Michael Chandler to make a statement as he did, albeit true, is a bit misinformed and rash.

Javier Mendes also gave us a glimpse of his insight into the comments made by Chandler.

Mendes stated-

“Remember one thing, he didn’t choose fighters.Opponents choose not to fight him because they didn’t want to risk their ranking.”

Whether or not, Makhachev has encountered any top contender yet, all doubts will be put to rest when he steps into the octagon to collide with ‘Do Bronx’. A real clash of elite combatants.

