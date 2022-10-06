Paulo Costa Hilariously Reveals How Dana White Got His Impressive Physique

Paulo Costa in typical Costa fashion has insinuated that his “Secret Juice” is the primary grounds behind the physique of Dana White!

It was recently brought to the UFC spectators’ attention that Dana White, according to the UFC president himself, has about 11 years at a push, to live! Appalling, if it’s true.

The 53-year-old shared a clip where he declared he had consulted human biologist, Gary Brecka, who has expertise in judging the number of years you have left to live, with your current lifestyle intact. Brecka told White he basically had 10.4 years to live if he didn’t change his lifestyle.

Brecka notified White, that he had to switch up his exercise regimen and diet if he wished to feel stronger and healthier in the immediate future. White agreed to do so and has since undertaken a ‘Ketone’ diet. In a matter of just ten weeks, the results, have left the industry stupefied.

According to Dana White himself, he has never felt better. His sleep has enhanced, and his mind conspicuous. Additionally, there are results to validate the thesis. It might not be a facade, after all. Nevertheless, it’s good to see the UFC boss in good spirits.

Paulo Costa’s Twitter antics have once again captivated the attention of the masses, who are relishing his content as he campaigns for his next bout!

Paulo Costa, for the better part of a year now, has become the most entertaining martial arts persona on social media. The tweets and pictures posted by ‘Borrachinha’, have gone on to become viral sensations.

Amid the news surrounding UFC boss, Dana White’s labored and awe-inspiring transformation, Costa has indicated it’s the work of his patented ‘secret juice’, that played an integral role in the transfiguration of White.

Costa, since his bout with Luke Rockhold, has been actively advocating for a fight with UFC’s hottest property, Khamzat Chimaev, going as far as making obscene gestures against ‘Borz’, in order to get him to fight ‘Borrachinha’.

The ‘Eraser’ has been a comical figure for a while now, and albeit, he makes playful comments at the expense of the several talents on the UFC roster, his intentions are merely meant to be amusing and nothing more.

