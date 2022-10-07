Rafael Fiziev Takes a Nasty Jibe at Justin Gaethje With a Cryptic Video of Conor McGregor From His $3.6M Yacht

UFC lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev took a shot at the number three-ranked Justin Gaethje with a cryptic old video of the former champion Conor McGregor.

The video was uploaded on McGregor’s official Instagram story a few months ago. It showed ‘The Notorious’ in an intimate position with his partner Dee Devlin on the deck of his over $3.6 million worth Lamborghini yacht.

Although the former UFC lightweight champion deleted the video later, many people on the internet saved it. Now, even the Kyrgyzstani UFC fighter used the same tape to take a shot at Gaethje.

Fiziev took to his official Twitter account and posted the same video. In the caption, he wrote, “BREAKING: video of @Justin_Gaethje negotiating his next fight with Conor on his boat!”

❗️BREAKING: video of @Justin_Gaethje negotiating his next fight with Conor on his boat!😱 pic.twitter.com/IkIs5cuYDB — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) October 7, 2022

Not only that, ‘Ataman’ posted a few more tweets on his account, taking a shot at ‘The Highlight.’ It is a clear indication that the Kyrgyzstani lightweight is looking for a clash with the former interim champion.

Is Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev the fight to make?

Rafael Fiziev and Justin Gaethje are some of the most killer strikers in the lightweight roster of UFC. ‘Ataman’ has amazing wins over Rafael dos Anjos and Renato Moicano. He has lost only once in the promotion and is on a six-fight undefeated streak.

USADA tested me 6 times this year, I’m available for fair competition bro @Justin_Gaethje unless you worried my skills will make it unfair https://t.co/Yd0CNr3NcJ — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) October 5, 2022

Now the Kyrgyzstani wants to test his skills against the former interim champion. However, Gaethje hasn’t responded to any of his call-outs yet. Instead, he is looking for a bout with McGregor.

‘The Highlight’ in his previous interview stated he wants to fight McGregor, but has a condition. He wants the Irishman to get tested by USADA before entering the cage.

However, McGregor hasn’t made any announcement about his return yet. Therefore, in the meantime, Fiziev vs. Gaethje seems a viable fight to make in the lightweight division.

