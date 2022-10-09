Resurfaced Video of Daniel Cormier Hilariously Avenging His Defeat to Stipe Miocic, Which Prompted Him to Retire From the UFC, Sends Fans Into Frenzy

The rivalry between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, for the laurels of ‘Greatest Heavyweight of all time’ needs no introduction!

Stipe Miocic, walked away with the accolade of the ‘Greatest Heavyweight of all time’ in UFC history, in 2020, in the wake of a second successive victory, against familiar foe, Daniel Cormier.

The end of an epic trilogy! Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier gave us an incredible conclusion to their rivalry at #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/12KcAmtAFL — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 16, 2020

A resurfaced video of an interaction between the pair has garnered the attention of fans, and it’s safe to say, the dialogue and interchange between the two have left fans in hysteria.

Cormier and Miocic can be heard conversing, when ‘DC’ steps in and states-

“There were times when we frustrated each other, hated each other..not hated, we hated the situation, but you got me. But Stipe, I’m a competitor and I’m not okay with it, so look what I brought. I brought my video game.”

Cormier proceeded to take out his gaming controllers, insinuating that the former two-weight world champion, was out for blood. Virtually of course.

Daniel Cormier gets his revenge on Stipe Miocic for the trilogy defeat!

When ‘DC’ pulled out, the controllers, it was over. The 43-year-old wasn’t going to be denied, in his quest for redemption. The two advanced and competed in a hysterical fight between their characters on the game, ‘UFC 4’. The encounter did not disappoint.

What started out as a good few punches from Miocic, was soon shut down in spectacular fashion by Cormier, who began his ascend with a flurry of jabs. ‘DC’ would go on to land an overhand right, which would knock Miocic down, before another thumping overhand knocked Miocic out cold.

Daniel Cormier in typical Daniel Cormier fashion could be seen visibly, nonetheless, pricelessly rejoicing. Cormier can be heard saying-

“Let’s go. Let’s go. Let’s go Marcus. Let’s go Marcus.”

A hilarious and respectful exchange between two legends of the sport. Magnificent to see.

Since their trilogy, what have the pair been up to?

In the aftermath of his loss to Miocic, Cormier formally announced his retirement in the post-fight interview. Following this, he has taken on the role of a full-time analyst and commentator for the UFC.

One year ago today, @francis_ngannou put his power on display against Stipe Miocic to become the UFC heavyweight champ pic.twitter.com/NQR4CUEo5J — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 27, 2022

Stipe Miocic on the other hand, was unsuccessful in his quest to reign supreme on Francis Ngannou once again, when he was knocked out stiff in their rematch. We are yet to witness the return of the former two-time UFC heavyweight champion.

That will be a welcoming sight for fans of the sport.

