“Still Better Actin Than the Rock”: Conor McGregor Amazed Fans With Acting Skills in Recent Commercial Even Before Hollywood Debut Opposite Jake Gyllenhaal

Conor McGregor has the world at his feet, with the Irishman, displaying his multi-talents, in various facets of the entertainment industry!

Conor McGregor recently starred in an advert, for the Polish company XTB. The ‘Notorious’ one signed on in the position of ambassador for the brokerage group, DM XTB. His appearance in their promotional video has left spectators aghast and awestruck.

The 34-year-old’s collaboration with the Polish brand will permit the investment corporation, to launch itself into the African as well as Middles-Eastern markets. His supporters reacted to the advertisement, ecstatic about his performance, and left them craving more.

He truly is a trailblazer of his time.

Conor McGregor is set to make his acting debut alongside Jake Gyllenhall.

McGregor is notoriously known for his deranged antics globally. It’s also the same personality of his that has enabled him to accrue a stellar amount of wealth through numerous endorsements and his fighting career.

Conor McGregor is now set to star alongside renowned Hollywood actor, Jake Gyllenhaal, in his new movie, labeled ‘Road House’. The movie is set to be a remake of a vintage action film from the 1980s, by ‘Prime Video‘.

The former two-weight world champion has prior to this, famously declared-

“I am not a celebrity. People mistake me for a celebrity. I break people’s faces for money, and bounce.”

Well, it looks like that statement no longer holds true!

The resurgence of the ‘Notorious’!

Albeit an acting role lies in front of him, McGregor is still eager to return to the octagon. His comeback is programmed for the early months of the coming year, rumored against a durable and resilient opponent in Justin Gaethje.

The fact is, when most athletes stockpile the wealth that McGregor has, they tend to retire from their sport and enjoy the twilight stages of their career. Conor McGregor’s love for the fight game should never be questioned, and he will go down as one of the greatest martial artists of all time.

