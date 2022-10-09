Conor McGregor’s Twitter Rival Catches the Eye of UFC Title Contender With His Hilarious Antics, Sending Fans Into Hysteria

Conor McGregor and his newfound adversary, Hasbulla Magomedov, have captivated the attention of UFC ‘BMF’ Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal!

Conor McGregor and Hasbulla have been going back and forth for the better part of six months now, stemming back to the early months of 2022. The Irishman is certainly not a fan of the 19-year-old’s gimmick and antics, to say the least.

However, another nemesis of the ‘Notorious’ one, who has been campaigning for a bout against McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, has posted in support of Hasbulla and his amusing content.

The post, albeit, is designed to rile up the Russians. The video consists of Magomedov training in the gym when he is hit with an exercise ball. Footage of the humorous incident caught the eye of Masvidal.

Fans have reacted to the clip, in a chuckle some and hilarious manner.

The clip, notably, is rather dated to an earlier period in the year. Nonetheless, it has made for good banter, with the 19-year-old himself, partaking in such events from time to time. Reacting to the clip, a number of fans commented their response.

Hasbulla Magomedov has taken the internet by storm, with the Russian becoming a viral sensation over the past year. A beloved figure, his nature, and his personality are infectious and have led to collaborations with several popular celebrities.

The Conor McGregor and Hasbulla Magomedov saga!

His frolics and tricks eventually seized the attention of the most prominent and renowned figure in the sport, Conor McGregor. However, McGregor has made his feelings towards Magomedov clear numerous times, even requesting to fight the teenager.

I love how Conor McGregor’s new gimmick is just wanting to randomly beat the shit out of Hasbulla pic.twitter.com/wCVZLkJLAK — 231 Lb Crute🇦🇺🤝🇺🇦 (@Bendaman2001) September 28, 2022

Their twitter rivalry has made for amusing content, with supporters of either man thoroughly enjoying themselves. It’s unlikely that the virtual ‘beef’ will ever be addressed, although the 19-year-old has recently signed a UFC contract.

Although the agreement is in relation to marketing purposes only though, Magomedov’s influence captivates and enthralls a larger spectrum of his followers.

