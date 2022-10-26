When Sean O’Malley Claimed He Could ‘Take Out’ Khabib Nurmagomedov and Leave Hasbulla for Conor McGregor in Tag Team Match

Here’s a throwback to when the bantamweight star Sean O’Malley claimed to take out Khabib Nurmagomedov and left Hasbulla for Conor McGregor.

The Russian UFC celebrities, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Hasbulla Magomedov have a common rival: the former dual-weight champion Conor McGregor.

The rivalry with Nurmagomedov is long-standing. However, the 19-year-old social media celebrity and ‘The Notorious’ recently engaged in a Twitter battle. In addition, the Irishman declared that he desired to spar with Hasbulla.

Even the renowned bantamweight Sean O’Malley is aware of their fledgling rivalry, since it is the buzz of the town.

What did Sean O’Malley say about teaming up with Conor McGregor in a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Hasbulla?

Sean O’Malley is one of the most prominent names in the bantamweight division of UFC. Due to his charismatic persona and amazing fighting style, ‘Suga’ is often compared to one of the greatest combat sports athletes, Conor McGregor.

Even the Montana native has several times admitted that he is a fan of the Irishman. That said, the host of one of his interviews with Barstool Sports questioned him about the result if ‘Suga’ and McGregor faced Nurmagomedov and Hasbulla.

ALSO READ: “Nobody Ever Did That”: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Provides Four Factors Why Henry Cejudo Is Better Than Demetrius Johnson, TJ Dillashaw, and Dominick Cruz

‘Suga’ said that he could defeat Nurmagomedov and dismissed Hasbulla because he was afraid of him. Instead, he claimed that given their animosity, McGregor would choose the 19-year-old. But O’Malley’s facial gestures made it clear that he was being sarcastic.

Sean O’Malley secures the number one position in the bantamweight division

‘Suga’ has lost only one fight in the UFC and has won most of his bouts via a finish. He recently defeated the former champion, Petr Yan, last weekend at UFC 280. Although it was a very controversial decision, O’Malley proved he can compete against the best of the best in the division.

Following his victory, the Montana native rose to the number one position on the bantamweight roster. Now, ‘Suga’ is very close to getting a title shot. However, there is yet no official announcement of such.

ALSO READ: Social Media Star Gifts Aljamain Sterling Rolex Worth Over $10K After Betting and Winning $82K on the UFC Champion

Do you think Sean O’Malley can be the next UFC champion? What is your reaction to his answer?