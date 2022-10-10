The UFC, since its inception, has centered its promotion around the basis of providing chances to fighters regardless of their age!

The UFC has had a plethora of talent from different regions of the world grace its coveted octagon. A myriad of prospects has been a part of their talented roster since their teenage years, such as Max Holloway, Nick Diaz, and Chase Hooper.

However, this begs the question, who is the youngest UFC fighter in the history of the promotion? The answer is Raul Rosas Jr. at a mere 17 years of age.

El peleador más joven en firmar con la UFC y la gran promesa mexicana de las MMA. #RaúlRosasJr pic.twitter.com/IObq2L9BRm — Combático (@Combatico) October 10, 2022

Rosas Jr, forged history, when he became the youngest fighter ever, to be signed to the promotion, in light of a dominant display on ‘Dana White’s Contender series’. The show is designed to provide and produce opportunities for exceptional prospects.

Some of the youngest fighters in UFC history!

The fact that martial arts are legalized, in itself, is demented, considering the implications and life-changing consequences it could have on a person. The obscurity and dolor these warriors put themselves through, cannot be quantified or comprehended with words.

Some of these warriors, as young as mere teenagers, have displayed their valor, mettle, and resolve for our entertainment, thereby unfolding themselves as men in front of us.

The 10 youngest UFC fighters currently signed https://t.co/DWVEZ114ro — The Scrap (@thescrapnews) August 30, 2022

Prior to Raul Rosas Jr, possessing the accolade of ‘youngest fighter in UFC history’, the title was presumed by Dan Lauzon, the brother of renowned UFC veteran, Joe Lauzon.

The best fighters who emerged as prospects in the UFC!

There have been numerous fighters in the UFC, who, at the time of their debut, were just about 20 or younger. These include prospects, Muhammad Mokaev and Chase Hooper.

Not to mention, UFC veterans and former champions Nick Diaz, Robbie Lawler, Vitor Belfort, and Max Holloway. A list that includes some of the greatest personalities and combatants in the promotion’s history.

