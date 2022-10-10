Will Hasbulla Magomedov Team Up With Khabib Nurmagomedov to Support Islam Makhachev at UFC 280?

The Russian-born teenager became a prominent name in the combat industry because of his call-outs for UFC fighters. His call-outs videos became viral on social media.

Soon, even the UFC fighters started mentioning the Russian social media star Hasbulla Magomedov in their post-fight interviews and media appearances. Consequently, Magomedov became a household name in the MMA community.

People started calling him ‘Mini Khabib’ mainly because of his resemblances to the former UFC champion in his videos. However, there was more to Hasbulla and the UFC Hall of Famer.

Apparently, they both hail from the same place. Thus, Magomedov is very close to ‘The Eagle’ and his teammates. The internet celebrity has seen spending time with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team several times.

Not only that, Magomedov even attended UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi just to support Islam Makhachev. Hence, fans are curious if ‘Mini Khabib’ will attend UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi this month to back Makhachev for his fight.

The answer is yes, he will be present at the pay-per-view. Magomedov recently signed a PR deal with UFC. Apart from that, he is also a close friend of Islam Makhachev. So he will attend the event to support the Russian fighter. Even Makhachev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz confirmed about Magomedov attending the event.

What Islam Makhachev’s victory means to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Following his retirement from UFC, ‘The Eagle’ took his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s place and started coaching his friends and teammates for their respective MMA careers.

One of those teammates is Islam Makhachev, who has improved drastically since training under the retired champion. Makhachev is among the top lightweight contenders in the promotion.

However, Nurmagomedov wants him to lift the 155lbs gold strap. Because it was his father Abdulmanap’s dream to see Makhachev as the champion after Khabib.

Now at UFC 280, Makhachev will give his ultimate test against former champion Charles Oliveira.

Do you think Makhachev will become the new UFC champion? Are you excited about UFC 280?