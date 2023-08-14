1 Year Before Their Beef, Mark Zuckerberg Raised Serious Concerns Over Elon Musk’s $5 Billion Project: “Taking This Like Super Far-Off…”

(L) Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, speaks during a South by Southwest panel in Austin in 2018. SpaceX is planning a rocket engine production facility near Waco, Musk said on social media Saturday. (R) Mark Zuckerberg on Capitol Hill on April 10, 2018. ghows_gallery_ei-DA-200739845-b88ff41a.jpg

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk beef is heating up. The billionaires are going back and forth about a potential cage fight. It all began when Musk agreed with a fan claiming that he should fight Zuckerberg. What’s more interesting is that the Facebook CEO agreed to a fight and it became so serious that UFC president Dana White also got involved. However, the rivalry isn’t just a couple of months old. The business rivals have often launched shots at each other’s work. Evidently, one year before their beef Mark Zuckerberg raised serious concerns about a $5 billion investment claiming that he is taking it too far.

Musk and Zuckerberg have not only caught the attention of MMA fans worldwide but also of several UFC fighters. With the likes of Jon Jones, GSP, Israel Adesanya, and even Andrew Tate coming out claiming that they are willing to train them.

Both Zuckerberg and Musk have been at the receiving end of criticism for the direction they are taking their project in. However, it was unique when such criticism came from Zuckerberg directly towards Musk.

Mark Zuckerberg fired shots at the $5 billion investment of Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg added his name to the long list of noted celebrities and billionaires to appear on the Joe Rogan Podcast. During his appearance on the podcast, Zuckerberg raised concerns about the Nueralink project of Elon Musk.

Zuckerberg said, “The super-hard part here is going to be having a computer give you information straight into your brain, and that’s not a thing that we’re working on. Some people, like Elon with Neuralink and those companies, that’s just taking this like super far-off. I mean maybe it’ll be ready in a couple decades. Normal people I think in the next 10 or 15 years are probably not going to want to get something just installed in their brain for fun. You want the mature version of that [technology], not the one where it’s gonna get a lot better next year and you need to get your brain implant upgraded every year.“

According to a report from Yahoo, Zuckerberg was concerned about the timeline and the direction Musk was taking Neuralink to. However, this wasn’t the only instance as recently Zuckerberg fired shots at Musk’s $40,000,000,000 Investment. Although, this time around Musk hit back at Zuckerberg for his comments.

Musk hits back at Zuckerberg

Musk recently suggested that they should stream their fight on Twitter. However, Zuckerberg was not so keen on the whole idea. What’s more, he criticized how Twitter has reliability issues and often crashes. Musk did not waste any time on firing back at Zuckerberg for these comments.

Zuckerberg said, “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?” To this, Musk replied, “You mean these platforms?”

It remains to be determined on which platform will the fight be telecasted. Despite the rumors so far, a contract for the fight has not been signed. Do you think Musk and Zuckerberg will actually fight?