$54,000,000 Man MrBeast Reveals ‘Secret Marketing Trick’ He Learned From Andrew Tate

Internet personality Andrew Tate is quite charismatic despite his several bold and abrasive comments. In a way, Tate’s personality has helped him make millions and create a business empire like never before. Top G’s rise in fame was meteoric, as he became the most googled person briefly. During his viral days, Tate was discussed by many influential people and content creators like the $54 million worth MrBeast. During an interview on the Full Send Podcast back in 2022, the philanthropic YouTuber revealed a secret marketing trick that he learned from the former 4x world kickboxing champion.

Advertisement

Tate first burst onto social media through his clips during the pandemic, appearing on several podcasts even though they were not quite famous. Similarly, MrBeast has also captured the influencer space and has become one of the biggest-known content creators in the YouTube space with his creative videos. Although the YouTuber predates Tate’s social media influence, he admired the latter’s marketing prowess.

MrBeast revealed why he admired Andrew Tate

During his appearance on the Full Send podcast with the Nelk Boys, MrBeast went on to reveal his admiration for Andrew Tate. He was particularly impressed by how Tate’s statements were clipped and made viral over social media.

Advertisement

The YouTuber believed that appearing on podcasts offers great value since one can make small clips of those interactions viral, terming it the ‘Tate model’. MrBeast said:

“Now is the best time to do podcasts than ever before. Now it’s like the clips are re-uploaded for months on months. It gets so many views outside of the actual podcast. I would call it the ‘Tate Model’… Like I think if you’re an influencer, you should go on like a couple dozen podcasts. You should clip all the best parts and just put it on a folder and just give it to your fans. Like literally promote you for free.”

Although the YouTuber was showering praise on the controversial former kickboxer, when Tate came to know about this, he was not at all pleased by MrBeast’s comments.

When Tate fired back

Andrew Tate was not at all happy with the fact that MrBeast suggested that his fame was built by his fans rather than himself. During a podcast, Tate revealed how he works really hard for his content and its success.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Tate also claimed that he doesn’t have to spend millions like MrBeast does on videos in order for them to work.

He even went on to say that for him to make his content go viral he has to sit and be honest. However, Tate feels that for MrBeast to sell his content he just has to splash the cash.

Whilst Tate doesn’t buy MrBeast’s content strategy, it doesn’t take away from the fact that he is one of the most popular YouTubers and content creators.