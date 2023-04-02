Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: UFC Legend Skeptical About ‘Weird’ Fight

Conor McGregor will make his return to the UFC after almost two years. He will face fellow UFC lightweight star Michael Chandler to headline a pay-per-view later this year. This fight could potentially be one of the biggest events of UFC this year, given McGregor’s stardom. Thus, even though the fight is months away, it is a topic of conversation for many fans and UFC pundits. However, one such MMA expert, Chael Sonnen, is skeptical about the bout.

Sonnen retired from professional MMA years back. But he is still active in the sport as an analyst. The MMA veteran touches on similar topics in the combat world. Here’s what he had to say about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight.

What did Chael Sonnen say about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler?

As aforementioned, the UFC announced the blockbuster bout earlier this year. However, the promotion has not yet confirmed the venue, date, or weight class of the mentioned fight.

This is the reason former UFC middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen doubted the making of the fight. In a recent episode of the True Gordie podcast, Sonnen said, “Something here isn’t passing the smell test. All of a sudden Conor’s back and he’s going to take on Chandler. Great. Why? Why are these two fighting? Moreover, when are they fighting? Where they fighting? What weight class?”

Earlier, it was also reported that the winner of this fight might get a shot at the welterweight gold. This further added to Sonnen’s doubt. He also mentioned the current status of USADA and McGregor.

Despite all this, the fight has already generated a lot of hype among the fans. Fight fans are eagerly awaiting to see ‘The Notorious’ back in the UFC octagon. Given all these factors, the UFC will surely make things work to bring the fight to fruition.

UFC legend says he has no problem if McGregor receives a title shot

Even before the announcement of his UFC return, McGregor has been rallying for a title shot. Thus, according to reports, the winner of this bout might be in the title picture.

Although many people might argue with the decision, former UFC champion Michael Bisping has no issues with it. In an interview, he stated that Chandler is a top contender. Thus, if McGregor defeats him, he should get a pass to the title.

McGregor is a promotion’s favorite, given that he has brought immense business to it. Thus, there is a chance that he might cut the line and receive a title shot, as seen in the past as well.

What are your thoughts on McGregor getting a title shot if he wins? What are your thoughts on Sonnen’s words?