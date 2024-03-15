From ‘Nate Diaz to Michael Bisping’ – Fans Suggest Wild Names for Dillon Danis’ Teased Unprecedented MMA Super Fight

The known combat sports persona, Dillon Danis, has returned to what he does best, posting updates on ‘X’. Danis put out a thoroughly miserable performance in his boxing match against Logan Paul, despite a lot of online bad-mouthing. Several fans awarded him the title of a ‘keyboard warrior’ after that performance. ‘El Jefe’ recently showcased his skills on the keyboard once more, as he created massive hype with a recent update. It revealed that Danis will step into the MMA cage for his next showdown. However, he also stated that he will be locking horns against a former UFC champ.

Well, Danis’s words can never be taken seriously. He has a history of going through the buildups of his fights and then not showing up at the scheduled date of the showdown. Fans may remember how he avoided the fight against the noted British YouTuber-boxer, KSI, despite being pretty efficient in building it up. But it won’t be wrong to say that he chose good words to hype his upcoming fight.

Danis revealed that the rival of his upcoming MMA fight was also “destined” to be in the walls of the UFC Hall of Fame someday. His update read,

“If my next fight materializes, it will be unprecedented in MMA history. No one has ever clashed with such a formidable and celebrated adversary in their 3rd professional bout—a legend, a former UFC champion, destined for the Hall of Fame.”

Despite knowing about Danis’s avoiding nature, his update garnered massive attention from combat sports fans. A large chunk of them guessed who Danis’s touted rival may be in the comments section of the post.

One more fan guessed, “is it [Tyron] Woodley”

Danis’s tweet also mentioned that it would be his third pro-MMA fight if everything goes as planned. However, due to his inactivity in the combat sports world, several fans may not know where he had his two other pro-MMA fights and what were their results.

What does the pro-MMA career of Dillon Danis look like?

Danis may be taken as an embodiment of the famous saying, ‘a jack of all trades but a master of none.’ He has competed in several genres of combat sports, starting from BJJ to boxing. But most fans may be startled to know that he holds an undefeated record in pro-MMA.

Danis signed into the noted promotion, Bellator MMA, in 2018. He had his first pro-MMA fight on 28 April 2018. After managing to defeat his rival in it, Danis picked up yet another victory in his next Bellator fight on 14 Jun 2019. But he left the promotion soon after and hasn’t been in any other pro-MMA fight to date.

Well, nothing can be said about who Danis’ future UFC Hall of Famer rival will be. But the hype that his revelation has generated has certified his skills as a keyboard warrior once more.