Conor McGregor Was Once Labeled ‘Jealous’ of Tom Brady Despite His Kind Message for the Quarterback

In the world of sports, there are a few names that stand out above the rest. Conor McGregor and Tom Brady are two of these names. McGregor, an Irish mixed martial artist, and former UFC champion, and Brady, a legendary American football quarterback, are both known for their incredible skills and competitive spirits. Interestingly, both athletes have always respected each other.

‘The Notorious’ has talked highly about the NFL legend several times on social media. Similarly, he once congratulated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback after his return from retirement in 2022. However, despite his kind words, a UFC welterweight star used it to mock the Dublin native.

What did the UFC star say about Conor McGregor and Tom Brady?

In March 2022, Tom Brady made a surprising return as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after announcing his retirement following a successful season. Conor McGregor took to Twitter to congratulate him and expressed gratitude for his Irish heritage.

However, McGregor’s post caught the attention of Belal Muhammad, who playfully teased McGregor for being envious of Brady’s attention on his return to football. Muhammad even made a tongue-in-cheek comment, suggesting that McGregor might resort to violent outbursts to vent his frustration.

“Conor getting jealous seeing all these headlines Tom Brady is getting “ … then spots an old man at the bar pic.twitter.com/F4kAoWNsyE — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 14, 2022

‘Remember the Name’ wrote on Twitter, “Conor getting jealous seeing all these headlines Tom Brady is getting “ … then spots an old man at the bar.”

Despite the Belal Muhammad mockery of the Irishman, it’s clear that both McGregor and Brady are highly respected in their respective fields and continue to inspire fans around the world with their remarkable skills and achievements.

Conor McGregor’s next opponent

Before the official announcement of his comeback, fans were already speculating who Conor McGregor would face next in the octagon. But the UFC ended the speculation by confirming that the former lightweight champion will headline a pay-per-view event later this year against Michael Chandler.

As one of the most dynamic fighters in the current lightweight division, Chandler has been actively calling out McGregor for a while now. With his impressive skills and widespread popularity, Chandler seems like the perfect opponent for McGregor.

Interestingly, both McGregor and Chandler have coached on season 31 of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’. However, there’s no word yet on the specific details of their upcoming bout, such as weight class or venue. Fans will have to patiently wait for further updates.

Are you guys excited about McGregor’s UFC return? Do you guys think Chandler is the right opponent for him? What are your thoughts on Muhammad’s tweet?