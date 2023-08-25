$140,000,000 Man Tristan Tate Rejects Money to Side Elon Musk in an X Challenge: “I’m Rich Enough”

$140 million worth Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan Tate rejected money to take the side of billionaire Elon Musk. Recently, Tristan and Andrew have been responding to a lot of fan challenges, and one of those was related to Musk.

Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate are currently fighting against a serious court battle whilst staying in Romania and can’t travel. Not having much to do, they remain quite active on X [Twitter] despite their social media exodus.

Recently, just like Tristan, his brother Andrew Tate also responded to a fan challenge thread claiming that he would be offering a reward for the fan who publicly supported him. However, Tristan chose a different approach while replying to a fan challenge instead of offering a reward.

Tristan Tate rejects money and takes the side of Elon Musk

A fan recently posted a Tweet asking his followers what would they choose between $1 million dollars, hanging out with the richest man, a 50% chance of winning $200 million, or lifetime free traveling. This caught the eye of Tristan Tate, who chose to hang out with the richest man and also acknowledged Musk as the richest man.

Tristan wrote, “Hang out with Elon. I’m rich enough.“

This is not the only time Tate has taken the side of the American billionaire. Tristan Tate’s brother Andrew Tate also spoke about how he is siding with Musk in the battle of billionaires.

There is a lot of hype and talk going on about the potential fight between Space X head Musk and Meta CEO Zuckerberg. ‘Top G’ chimed in the conversation alongside several other noteworthy celebrities and spoke about how he will train Musk.

Andrew Tate vows to aid Musk ahead of Zuckerberg fight

Former four-time world kickboxing champion Andrew Tate has come forward showing his support for Musk ahead of his potential fight with the Meta CEO. Tate got his Twitter account back after Elon Musk became the new head of Twitter [X]. Despite the public outrage for several decisions he has taken as the head of Twitter, Andrew Tate is still backing Musk as per his Tweet a couple of months ago.

Tate wrote, “I will train you @elonmusk.“

‘Top G’ is looking forward to training Musk. However, there are a lot of things to be considered before it can be done. First of all, there is a question if Tate can actually leave Romania due to the court case going on. Moreover, it remains unclear whether Musk will actually take Tate up on his offer of training. Do you want to see Tate coach Musk?